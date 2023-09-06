Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
south simcoe railway

This scenic steam train will take you on a stunning fall tour in Ontario

South Simcoe Railway's iconic fall colour train rides are coming back at the end of this month, giving its passengers a scenic tour aboard a historic steam coach.

Just under an hour's drive from Toronto in Tottenham, you'll get a dose of nostalgia on Ontario's oldest operating steam locomotive.

Running on hand-shovelled burning coal, the tour will transport you through the changing leaves of the picturesque countryside and Beeton Creek Valley on an old railway line that once connected Hamilton to Barrie.

To enhance its vintage charm, you'll sit inside a restored 1920s coach with a lavish interior as the train conductor teaches you about the history of the railway line, train, and their significance to Canada.

Fall colour tours begin on September 30 and run until October 22, 2023, with four daily departure times.

The duration of the tour lasts just under an hour, priced at $17 per adult, $14 for seniors 65 and up, and $9 for children between 3-15.

Due to the popularity of the fall colours excursions, advance reservations are highly recommended, which can be booked on their website or via phone.

