Prices and bookings for Toronto to India flights soar amid diplomatic tensions

Amid rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, folks intending to travel between the two countries are adjusting their itineraries and opting for last-minute bookings while the threat of increased fallout looms over.

Tensions first rose on Monday, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that there are "credible allegations" of a potential link between the agents of the Indian government and the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On June 18, 2023, the 45-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C.

India's foreign ministry has called the claims "absurd and motivated," and even suspended visa services indefinitely at its processing centre in Canada.

The escalating strife between the two countries has led many people to second-guess their travel plans, check on the status of their future trips and visa applications, or browse last-minute flight availabilities.

Air India and Air Canada are currently the only two airlines that offer non-stop flights between the two countries.

According to Indian business and financial newspaper, Mint, airfares in India-Canada routes are starting to soar, with many travellers searching for last-minute flights as tensions escalate.

While the least expensive non-stop flights from Toronto to New Delhi typically range between $1,400 to $2,450, some last-minute flights have exceeded the $2,500 mark — leaving folks with limited options when it comes to travelling under a tight budget.

Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin in the world, with approximately four per cent of Canadians, or 1.3 million people, being of Indian heritage.