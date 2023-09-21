Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago

air canada hacked

Air Canada confirms it was hacked and here's what you need to know

Air Canada is the latest homegrown company that has fallen victim to a security breach, with the airline's executives issuing a statement yesterday to verify rumours that it experienced a cyberattack.

While the leak is concerning, consumers apparently have nothing to worry about — according to the carrier, the hack only involved internal employee records and was resolved quickly.

"An unauthorized group briefly obtained limited access to an internal Air Canada system related to limited personal information of some employees and certain records," the short release reads.

"We can confirm that our flight operations systems and customer facing systems were not affected. No customer information was accessed."

Air Canada also asserts that all of its systems are fully operational and that in the wake of the scare, it has upped measures to prevent anything like this from happening again.

The public will remember that this time last month, the LCBO admitted to a data leak involving the names, email addresses, Aeroplan numbers and other personal details of customers in an incident that marked the second time such information was compromised this year alone.

The Weather Network, Sunwing, Indigo and others have also been the targets of similar crimes lately.

Fortunately for Air Canada, travellers have very little trust in it or any other Canadian airlines anymore, so this news will likely do little to impact its reputation.

Air Canada
