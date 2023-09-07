This ritzy region of Ontario is apparently full of haunted destinations

Muskoka in Ontario may be primarily known for its rugged beauty and multi-million dollar waterfront mansions which serve as a summertime playground for cottagers, but the 'Hamptons of the North' also has a surprisingly large number of allegedly haunted locations.

From cautionary tales and folklore to ghost sightings and unexplained mysteries, Muskoka attracts ghost-hunters and dark tourists from around the world.

With spooky season just around the corner, here's a look at some of the region's most intriguing haunts.

Windermere House, Windermere

Considered to be Muskoka's premier hotel and resort, Windermere House is perched on the shores of Lake Rosseau. The stunning Victorian-style building dates back to 1870 and is referred to by locals as the "Lady of the Lakes." It also happens to have a reputation for ghost sightings.

According to reports from guests and past staff members, the hotel's original owner, Thomas Aitken, still haunts the halls, occasionally knocking on hotel room doors and moving items around the property.

Others have said to see the ghost of a little girl, who appears standing besides guests' beds, only to disappear right after she's been spotted.

Canoe Lake

Canoe Lake in Ontario serves as a primary access point for paddlers entering Algonquin Park, but it also has a grim past.

Famous artist Tom Thompson of the Group of Seven (who was also an avid outdoorsman) was said to have mysteriously drowned in the lake when his canoe was found upturned, although there are rumours he was murdered.

Some visitors to the lake have claimed they saw his ghost slowly canoeing the lake before disappearing into the fog, or have sensed a strange presence when they are on Canoe Lake.

The Inn at the Falls

Quaint boutique hotel Inn at the Falls in Bracebridge may have lovely views above rocky waterfalls, but it's also said to be a hotspot for paranormal activity.

Up to four ghosts allegedly haunt the inn, with reports of everything from the smell of cigar smoke rising from the basement to cries of a distressed woman on the second floor.

One room is also known for having frequent changes in temperature, with guests feeling like they're being watched. Some have even reported seeing a woman in a long nightgown drift across the room.

Gravenhurst Opera House

Since 1901, the Gravenhurst Opera House has served as a cultural beacon in the community. Over the years, there have been whispers of unexplained phenomenons within its walls attributed to a resident ghost by the name of "Ben."

According to local legend, Ben was a lighting operator who was walking the theatre's catwalk when he fell to his death. Since his passing, people have claimed to see shadowy figures, inexplicable cold spots, doors randomly opening and closing, and lights turning on and off by themselves.

Bala Bay Inn

The Bala Bay Inn located in the small town of Bala was Muskoka's first brick hotel and holds a fascinating history: it was rumoured to have hosted former U.S. president Woodrow Wilson just after the start of WWI.

Now overrun with weeds and considered an eyesore of the town, the inn is home to a permanent ghostly guest.

Room 319 is said to be haunted by the spirit of E.B. Sutton, who died there in 1917. He can be heard and seen wandering the inn's hallways from time to time.

Woodchester House

This peculiarly-shaped octagonal house in Bracebridge was built in 1882 and is often referred to as "The Bird House," with three generations of the Bird family having lived there.

The ghosts of the home's original owner and his daughter have been said to still haunt it nearly 100 years after their deaths.