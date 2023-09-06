Ontario is getting a tunnel with thousands of glowing pumpkins this fall

If you're ready to ditch your lemonades for pumpkin spice lattes and fully embrace the fall season, this glowing tunnel with thousands of hand-carved pumpkins in Ontario should be on your radar.

Pumpkins After Dark in Milton, Ont. is an award-winning annual outdoor Halloween event that features over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins and a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience.

You can explore the site's magical pathway full of intricate pumpkin sculptures and displays that mimic classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and pop culture icons.

Each pumpkin is hand-carved by Canadian artists using 2D and 3D techniques, and it takes the dedicated team of pumping carvers approximately one year to create the displays.

The glowing pumpkin pathway is roughly one kilometre in length and takes about 45 to 60 minutes to walk through depending on your pace.

Along your way, you can also stop to fuel up on some fall treats or visit one of the carving booths to watch talented artists create pumpkin masterpieces.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated event are flying fast, and are currently available for purchase online, with no tickets available on-site. Prices range between $20.95 to $24.95 (plus tax and service fees) depending on which date and time slot you book.

Pumpkins After Dark runs between Sept. 23 and Oct. 31 at Country Heritage Park at 8560 Tremaine Road in Milton, Ont.