This lakeside drive will take you on a backroad tour of Ontario's fall colours

Fall road trips in Ontario are one of the best ways to properly view the changing leaves, letting you choose your own routes and make as many pit stops as you like.

If you're not too sure where to start, the City of Kawartha Lakes Tourism has your back, providing several scenic fall drive guides to choose from that'll take you through stretches of vibrant colours (with some hidden gems on the way).

One to add to your list is their North West Route, which extends 69 km between Lindsay and Fenelon Falls and takes just under an hour to complete.

Taking you on back roads past lakes and waterways, this drive will give you the chance to see what the website touts are "the best parts of Kawartha Lakes."

While you can start wherever you please, the guide suggests beginning in Lindsay and heading north around Balsam Lake if you want the ultimate experience.

By getting off the main highways (and away from vehicle traffic), you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the sparkling water framed by colourful foliage.

If you're in need of a stop or just want to stretch your legs, the St. Thomas Cemetery is a good choice, featuring a canopy of mature trees in a peaceful setting.

Continuing along, you'll pass by the Balsam Lake Dry Stone Wall, a common feature of traditional Scottish farms. This one in particular is believed to be one of the longest dry stone walls in Canada.

You can also picnic or go for a hike at one of the provincial parks along the way, including Balsam Lake Provincial Park or Indian Point Provincial Park.

Once you arrive at your final destination in Fenelon Falls, make sure to take a walk through the downtown area or Garnet Graham Beach Park for more epic fall views by Cameron Lake.

And if you're still craving more adventure after your road trip, there's so much more to do and see while you're in the Kawartha Lakes.

Adventure-seekers can check out the Warsaw Caves, where you'll find an incredible network of limestone caves to explore, or grab a bite to eat and learn about local history in the charming town of Bobcaygeon.