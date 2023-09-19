Clarksburg, a charming, lesser-known hamlet nestled in Ontario's Blue Mountains, is often overlooked for the major tourist destinations of Collingwood and Blue Mountain Resort just minutes away.

Just 10 minutes northwest of Blue Mountain, Clarksburg is right next to the quaint town of Thornbury. Often considered to be the unofficial cultural epicentre of the area, Clarksburg also goes by its nickname "Artsburg" due to its vibrant arts scene.

From its local galleries, art workshops, and performances, to nearby hiking trails, apple orchards, and outdoor activities, this village has something for everyone.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Clarksburg.

Peruse local galleries and art studios

There's plenty of talented local artists in Clarksburg, giving you the chance to check out their work both in and out of the many galleries and studios lining the main street.

Stop in the Matilda Swanson Gallery, which houses the work of 45 diverse artists, then check out ArtBank Collective a few doors down while you're there for a showcase of metalwork, textile, prints, and paintings.

There's also plenty of art to admire outdoors, too: paintings adorn everything, including street lampposts and large mural walls. Even the garbage and recycling bins have been given some love.

Explore the river

Running right through Clarksburg, the Beaver River flows through a series of rapids from Clendenan Dam northwards to Georgian Bay. You can rent a kayak or canoe at the harbour and paddle past the area's picturesque banks.

Create your own work of art

With all the inspiration surrounding you in Clarksburg, why not get your hands dirty and create your own art piece to take home? Head to The Imagination Studio and book a workshop.

In this artistic space, you'll be able to create your own oil paintings, or learn how to work with indigo and cyanotype.

Take a hike

Thanks to beautiful natural landscapes, Clarksburg's gorgeous trails are the perfect place get some fresh air. Head to waterfront The Georgian Trail, a 34 km walking, hiking, and biking trail that stretches from the town of Meaford to Collingwood.

The Beaver River Trail is another great hike, where you'll find a number of scenic views and parks along the Beaver River. During the fall, you can also spot the salmon run as they make their way upstream along the fish ladder to spawn.

Catch a live performance

Check out the Marsh Street Community Centre's calendar of events if you're interested in seeing a live musical, theatre, art, or even opera performance right in the heart of the village.

The not-for-profit charitable performing arts centre has been a cultural hotspot for the community for over 90 years!

Also don't miss the centre's ever-changing painted gallery windows, which fit right in with the rest of the town's artsy streets.

Go for a fall drive

The rolling landscapes around Clarksburg are always scenic, but even more spectacular in the fall once the leaves start to change. One of the most epic road trips is the Beaver Valley Fall Colour Tour, which will take you down colourful tree-framed roads.

Follow the Apple Pie Trail

Grey County produces a quarter of Ontario's apples, making the famous Apple Pie Trail the perfect spot for apple-themed activities. This self-guided trail will take you to local orchards, breweries, and restaurants serving apple-inspired menu offerings.

For what it lacks in size, Clarksburg more than makes up for in heart. Next time you're in the region, make sure to stop by this artistic community that's brimming with rich heritage, attractions, and activities.