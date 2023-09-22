Flight with 130 passengers declares emergency on approach to Toronto airport

An Air Canada flight en route to Toronto was forced to declare an emergency after smoke filled the cockpit and cabin.

The Air Canada Bombardier C-Series CS-300 was performing flight AC-447 on Thursday, Aug. 24. The flight departed from Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport at 9:57 a.m. and was due to arrive in Toronto roughly one hour later.

According to the Aviation Herald, 130 passengers were on board, and the flight was on its final approach to the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport when it began experiencing some alarming issues.

The crew was forced to declare an emergency after reporting smoke and fumes in both the cockpit and cabin.

Luckily, the aircraft was able to land safely at Pearson Airport at 11:09 a.m. without further incident, and was subsequently inspected by emergency services.

The Canadian TSB reported that a post-flight maintenance inspection revealed an issue with the right-hand pack.

Back in 2016, the airline finalized an order for at least 45 Bombardier C-Series passenger jets, worth US$3.8 billion, with deliveries beginning in late 2019 and extending to 2022.