Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
air canada flight toronto

Flight with 130 passengers declares emergency on approach to Toronto airport

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An Air Canada flight en route to Toronto was forced to declare an emergency after smoke filled the cockpit and cabin. 

The Air Canada Bombardier C-Series CS-300 was performing flight AC-447 on Thursday, Aug. 24. The flight departed from Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport at 9:57 a.m. and was due to arrive in Toronto roughly one hour later. 

According to the Aviation Herald, 130 passengers were on board, and the flight was on its final approach to the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport when it began experiencing some alarming issues. 

The crew was forced to declare an emergency after reporting smoke and fumes in both the cockpit and cabin.

Luckily, the aircraft was able to land safely at Pearson Airport at 11:09 a.m. without further incident, and was subsequently inspected by emergency services. 

The Canadian TSB reported that a post-flight maintenance inspection revealed an issue with the right-hand pack. 

Back in 2016, the airline finalized an order for at least 45 Bombardier C-Series passenger jets, worth US$3.8 billion, with deliveries beginning in late 2019 and extending to 2022. 

Lead photo by

Bombardier 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Prices and bookings for Toronto to India flights soar amid diplomatic tensions

Pingle's Farm in Ontario celebrates fall in a big way with a giant corn maze

Flight with 130 passengers declares emergency on approach to Toronto airport

Air Canada confirms it was hacked and here's what you need to know

Toronto Pearson pushes back against bad rap with survey saying most travellers love it

Someone train-hopped from Toronto all the way to the East Coast and got it all on video

Toronto Pearson Airport just ranked embarrassingly low in customer satisfaction

Porter Airlines just launched direct flights from Toronto to Canada's garden city