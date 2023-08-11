Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto to Lima Peru flights

You can soon fly directly from Toronto to the culinary capital of South America

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Lima, Peru is about to get a whole lot easier for Torontonians to access, with a new direct flight launching later this year.

Air Transat announced today that it is expanding its flight portfolio to include direct routes between both Toronto and Montreal to Peru's capital city for the upcoming winter season.

Renowned for its vibrant culinary scene, Lima is widely regarded as the unofficial gastronomical capital of South America, boasting world-class restaurants and authentic local hidden gems.

The capital is also full of historical and natural wonders to explore, with breathtaking rolling hills and pristine white sand beaches along the Pacific Ocean.

Better yet, Lima will be heading into its summer season when direct flights begin, making it an ideal escape from the Canadian winter.

The flight schedule for Air Transat's Toronto-Lima route is set for twice-weekly flights out of Pearson International every Wednesday and Saturday, starting from December 20, 2023 until April 24, 2024.

You can already book your flights directly on Air Transat's website.

Lead photo by

Skreidzeleu
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can soon fly directly from Toronto to the culinary capital of South America

Air Canada is profiting more than even Loblaws despite flurry of customer complaints

Wasaga in Ontario is a lakeside party town with the world's longest freshwater beach

Air Canada flight out of Toronto almost ends in disaster after major system fails

Killbear Provincial Park in Ontario has sandy beaches and plenty of rocky islands to explore

Toronto hotels are almost fully booked for Taylor Swift show dates

Toronto Pearson Airport is raking in the dough despite all of the recent chaos

Canadian airline is already trying to cash in on Taylor Swift's Toronto shows