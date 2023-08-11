You can soon fly directly from Toronto to the culinary capital of South America

Lima, Peru is about to get a whole lot easier for Torontonians to access, with a new direct flight launching later this year.

Air Transat announced today that it is expanding its flight portfolio to include direct routes between both Toronto and Montreal to Peru's capital city for the upcoming winter season.

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ✈️🇵🇪 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗮! Air Transat will be offering new & exclusive direct flights from Montreal & Toronto to Lima, #Peru! This new #ExperienceTransat will delight gastronomy, history & natural sites enthusiasts. https://t.co/eiyUljfYTd pic.twitter.com/4LS07HMZ0r — Air Transat (@airtransat) August 11, 2023

Renowned for its vibrant culinary scene, Lima is widely regarded as the unofficial gastronomical capital of South America, boasting world-class restaurants and authentic local hidden gems.

The capital is also full of historical and natural wonders to explore, with breathtaking rolling hills and pristine white sand beaches along the Pacific Ocean.

Better yet, Lima will be heading into its summer season when direct flights begin, making it an ideal escape from the Canadian winter.

The flight schedule for Air Transat's Toronto-Lima route is set for twice-weekly flights out of Pearson International every Wednesday and Saturday, starting from December 20, 2023 until April 24, 2024.

You can already book your flights directly on Air Transat's website.