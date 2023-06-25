Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Air Transat Canada

Canadian airline ranked the world's best for leisure travel

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Air Transat, the Canadian airline based in Montreal, was just ranked the world's best leisure airline for 2023 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

The airline tops the charts for the fifth time, previously winning this award in 2012, 2018, 2019, and 2021, in addition to taking home the top spot for North America’s Best Leisure Airline in 2022.

"Receiving this award fills us with immense pride," said Marc-Philippe Lumpé, COO of Air Transat.

"It testifies to the unique place we occupy in our passengers’ hearts, and it highlights the exceptional nature of our service and our commitment to excellence."

The award was based on a global passenger satisfaction survey of product and staff service standards that was provided to customers both on board flights and at the airport.

Over customers from over 100 nationalities participated in the 2022-2023 survey, voting for their favourite airlines to determine this year's winners.

Air Transat snagged this year's top spot, followed by Turkish airline Air SunExpress in second and British carrier TUI Airways coming in third.

Canada's Sunwing Airlines also made the list, taking the last spot in tenth place (though the budget airline will soon be no more as WestJet plans to merge the budget airline into its mainline business within two years).

You can check out the complete list of 2023 winners from various categories on the Skytrax website.

Lead photo by

Air Transat
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

5 small towns in Ontario to visit this summer that have a European feel

Tubing through Elora Gorge in Ontario just opened for the season

Rock Glen Conservation Area in Ontario has rare fossils and a waterfall you can explore

Canadian airline ranked the world's best for leisure travel

Canada issues travel advisory for Russia amidst apparent military coup

Pukaskwa National Park in Ontario has gorgeous beaches and pristine nature

Halfway Log Dump in Ontario is a gorgeous trail alongside crystal blue waters

Mackinac is a car-free island just across the border that will transport you back in time