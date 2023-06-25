Canadian airline ranked the world's best for leisure travel

Air Transat, the Canadian airline based in Montreal, was just ranked the world's best leisure airline for 2023 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The airline tops the charts for the fifth time, previously winning this award in 2012, 2018, 2019, and 2021, in addition to taking home the top spot for North America’s Best Leisure Airline in 2022.

🥇✈️ Air Transat named 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 for the 5th time at the @skytrax_uk #WorldAirlineAwards. Filled with boundless gratitude, we thank our valued passengers and our dedicated team for keeping our star shining! https://t.co/XtYB60Vkng pic.twitter.com/1HSYop7kvO — Air Transat (@airtransat) June 20, 2023

"Receiving this award fills us with immense pride," said Marc-Philippe Lumpé, COO of Air Transat.

"It testifies to the unique place we occupy in our passengers’ hearts, and it highlights the exceptional nature of our service and our commitment to excellence."

The award was based on a global passenger satisfaction survey of product and staff service standards that was provided to customers both on board flights and at the airport.

Over customers from over 100 nationalities participated in the 2022-2023 survey, voting for their favourite airlines to determine this year's winners.

Air Transat snagged this year's top spot, followed by Turkish airline Air SunExpress in second and British carrier TUI Airways coming in third.

Canada's Sunwing Airlines also made the list, taking the last spot in tenth place (though the budget airline will soon be no more as WestJet plans to merge the budget airline into its mainline business within two years).

You can check out the complete list of 2023 winners from various categories on the Skytrax website.