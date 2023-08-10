Drummond Island is a magical destination just across the border full of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and untouched wilderness, making it perfect for your next getaway.

Often regarded as the "Gem of the Huron," the island is the 2nd largest freshwater island in the United States, surrounded by the waters of Lake Huron and the St. Marys River.

It's located roughly 9 hours from Toronto in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan between Manitoulin Island and Sault Ste. Marie.

Despite its sprawling size of 347 square km, Drummond Island remains relatively uncrowded, with a population of just under 1000 people who primarily reside in the island's only town, Drummond.

The rest of the landscape encompasses pristine wilderness and rugged coastline, with a large network of trails and roads for visitors to access most parts of the island.

Boasting multiple natural wonders, one of its most distinctive landscapes are its fossil ledges found along the northern coastline. The limestone shelves are embedded with fossilized remains of a salt water coral bed dating back hundreds of millions of years.

You can stroll along the shores searching for saltwater plant and animal fossils, or explore by kayak from the lake. You might also come across some rare "puddingstones"; a name given by British settlers to sandstone dotted with different flecks of red jasper pebbles.

The Maxton Plains Preserve Alvar is another natural attraction, and one of the largest remaining high-quality alvars in North America. This is where you'll find unique limestone bedrock plains with dry grasslands, rare plants, and wildlife, which has remained largely unchanged for thousands of years.

The alvar is also a popular draw for birdwatchers and stargazers, with its natural habitats, dark sky and large, open spaces.

Adventure-seekers can access over 160 km of ATV or ORV trails, with Drummond Island being home to one of the largest closed loop trail systems for off-roading in the United States.

Off-shore, you can scuba dive to explore multiple shipwrecks. Michigan’s Great Lakes feature some of the best diving in the world, with incredibly well-preserved relics in relatively shallow water.

In town, you'll find everything you need from cafes and restaurants to gift shops and grocers. After a day of exploration, spend the night at one of Drummond's various accommodations, ranging from cozy cabins to modern resorts.

To get to the island, you can either drive and take the Drummond Island Car Ferry across the St. Marys River, or fly into the Drummond Island airport. Alternatively, if you have a snowmobile, you can actually cross via an ice bridge from St. Joseph's Island during the winter.

Just remember to bring your passport with you as it is within the United States.