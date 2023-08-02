Batchawana Bay is an enchanting natural wonder on Lake Superior's eastern shores, boasting azure waters, sandy beaches, vibrant wetlands, and dense forests.

Located just past Sault Ste. Marie off the Trans-Canada Highway, the provincial park is roughly a 7.5-hour drive from Toronto, but the road trip itself will reward you with some of the most gorgeous views in the province.

Historically, the bay holds great importance in Canada's heritage. The name "Batchawana" is rooted in the Ojibwe language and means "where the water flows swiftly," a reflection of the bay's turbulent waters between Batchawana Island and Sand Point.

The Ojibwe believed this area of bubbling waters, created by a strong current and undertow, were cause by an underwater spirit about to surface.

Once a strategic trade route location for fur traders and voyagers, today Batchawana Bay falls at the mid-point in the Trans-Canada Highway, the longest national highway in the world.

Today, its most popular draw is its long, sandy beach, which features the warmest water on the Lake Superior shoreline where you can walk up to 9km along the water's edge.

The beach is also sheltered and shallow, perfect for families (or just a private frolick). Pack snacks or a picnic lunch, as there are several areas where you can stop and immerse yourself in the scenery.

Boating, paddling, and fishing are also popular activities at the park (though you'll have to bring your own equipment with you).

During the winter, Batchawana Bay transforms into a snowy paradise. Activities shift from beachside lounging to cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and ice fishing.

The park is open for day-use only from May through October. Overnight camping is not permitted.