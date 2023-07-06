Travel
Ontario parks free day use

You can visit Ontario provincial parks for free this month and here's when

Ontario Parks are encouraging Canadians to get outdoors this summer, bringing back their one-day invitation to visit provincial parks across the province for free.

On July 21, you'll get the chance to visit any of the operating parks, try their facilities, go to an event, or make use of their services with no entry fees.

The annual celebration marks their participation in the global Healthy Parks Healthy People initiative, which promotes the physical and mental benefits of nature.

Upon arrival, you'll be issued a complimentary pass to your park of choice. Your pass will be valid until 10 p.m., which means you'll get to explore, hike, swim, or take advantage of countless other opportunities within the park.

The pass does not include the use of other paid facilities, such as overnight camping and equipment rentals.

While securing a campsite on the 21st at the most popular parks in Ontario might be hard to come by, they still make an incredible day-trip destination.

Alternatively, catch a stunning sunset at Pinery Provincial Park after a day at the beach, or spend an afternoon paddling through wetlands at Rondeau Provincial Park.

