Neys Provincial Park in Ontario may be a lesser-known hidden gem, but it features gorgeous rugged beauty — and a fascinating history.

Located on the north shore of Lake Superior, you'll find it almost a 12-hour drive from the city. If you're searching for a remote escape, Neys is far quieter than popular Northern Ontario parks, like Sleeping Giant and Killarney.

Its beauty was recognized by Canada's own Group of Seven, years before there was train access to sites in the park. Lawren Harris had the conductor slow their train down while the painters hopped out to quickly capture the beauty of Pic Island on canvas.

Today, the Canadian Pacific Railway runs along the park's northern boundary.

Neys Provincial Park also holds significant historical importance. During World War II, the park (then known as Neys Camp 100) was home to a prisoner-of-war camp from 1941 - 1946 that held German prisoners.

While most of the buildings were dismantled in 1953, you can still see remnants of the camp, including the mess hall, though it's badly decayed now. You can also visit the POW Memorial and interpretive panels for more insights into the camp.

One of the park's main draws is its long sandy beach, which stretches for 2 km along Lake Superior. While the water is cold, the waters here are shallow and refreshing to swim in when it's hot out.

Hiking is another popular activity at Neys, with several beautiful trails in the park you can explore. The Lookout Trail is a moderate 1.6-km path which offers panoramic views over Ashburton Bay and the lake and leading you through lush spruce forests and past sand dunes.

For a difficult but rewarding hike, set out on the Under the Volcano Trail, a 2.5-km one-way hike along the coastline with several routes you can choose from. It was once an active volcano, which means you'll notice traces of volcanic rock and glacial history in the landscape. It's also where the trail gets its name.

You'll traverse over soft red rocks and pass what's left of historic logging boats from the mid 1900s, which were also once used to transport prisoners up and down the shore. The trail then winds through forests along cliff faces that feature some pretty breathtaking views.

If you want to extend your stay, the park offers plenty of camping options, from traditional tent sites to RV-friendly sites equipped with electrical hookups. Alternatively, you can stay in a rustic cabin onsite, or in the nearby towns of Marathon or Terrace Bay.

The park is open seasonally for day use from May through October. Camping reservations can be booked directly on their website.