GO Transit proudly advertises service going the wrong way that's about to be cancelled

While GO Transit's new packages to get from Toronto to places like Niagara Falls for cheap are a welcome addition this summer, some of the agency's other initiatives are falling flat — such as one marketing campaign for a route that hardly runs now, and soon won't at all.

Residents are flagging a social media ad for GO service to Stratford, Ontario, a stunning small town known for its annual theatre festival, among many other things to see and do.

While Stratford is just shy of a two hour drive from downtown T.O., Metrolinx is trying to sell residents on a GO trip instead, trying to appeal to thespians, foodies, naturalists and more who could benefit from its $30 weekday group pass.

Why would they run this ad?? There’s a train once a day at 5am going the wrong direction for GTA visitors, not to mention the train is being cancelled soon. pic.twitter.com/QymSmieKWX — Justin 🚄🎵🔋🌈 (@not_taylorx) July 25, 2023

"With so many things to do in Stratford, you don’t want to miss any of your staycation time stuck in traffic or worrying about navigation and parking. Luckily, it's easy to get to Stratford with GO!" the brand states on its website.

Unfortunately, anyone wanting to take the GO Train to Stratford from elsewhere in Southern Ontario direct only has the option of one trip from London in the morning, or one from Toronto in the evening — two trips to the community total, which are only available on weekdays.

The rail service between London in the West and Toronto in the East, which was only a pilot project from Metrolinx, is also set to end for good mid-October, making it even weirder for GO to be advertising this option.

The Stratford Festival, while it runs the whole season starting in April, continues until October 30, which is past the end date of the route.

For those actually looking to get to Stratford on the weekends, past October 13 and/or at a time that doesn't coincide with GO's once-daily train trip, VIA Rail is soon resuming its 82-83 Toronto-Brantford-London service.