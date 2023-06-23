You can now get super cheap deals on trips from Toronto to Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a reliably fun, easy place to escape to for a weekend away from Toronto, which explains why so many people are eager to take advantage of any deals that make a quick trip to the internationally-acclaimed attraction even more alluring.

Metrolinx, which offers a three-times-daily GO Train between Union Station and the falls that you can get for just $10 on weekends and holidays, has now tacked even more savings on for those looking to see the natural wonder up close and take part in all the casinos, museums, haunted houses, live entertainment and more that Clifton Hill has to offer.

The transit agency announced a few new packages on Thursday that bundle travel to the site with local transit and sightseeing.

Visitors can now take advantage of some new options to save some cash on their Niagara adventure:

A Weekend Day Travel Package that includes a two-way GO Train ride between downtown Toronto and Niagara Falls, plus a day pass for the area's WEGO bus network for $18 total

A Two Day Travel Package that will give you a return GO Train ride, WEGO pass and unlimited use of the Falls Incline Railway that connects various hot spots for $25

A Two Day Travel + Niagara-on-the-Lake Package that provides GO Train trips there and back, a WEGO pass, 48-hour unlimited use of the Falls Incline Railway, and a special shuttle to and from Niagara-on-the-Lake for $30

If you can handle the crowds, a day or overnight trip to Niagara may be the most budget-friendly sort-of-staycation that you can take this summer.