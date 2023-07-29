Friday Harbour Resort is a vibrant, upscale destination just north of Toronto that's perfect for a quick getaway or daytrip, with plenty of cool restaurants and shops, a waterfront pedestrian village, and year-round recreational activities.

Reminiscent of a ritzy Floridian enclave in Miami, you'll find Friday Harbour perched on the shores of Lake Simcoe in Innisfil, just under two hours north of Toronto (pending cottage country traffic).

While a good portion of the waterfront is comprised of luxe condos and townhouses, the resort also caters to visitors and tourists stopping by for the day or overnight.

For the outdoorsy, there are countless activities in the area to experience both on land and in the water. The marina offers everything from fishing to boating, kayaking, paddling, and more.

If you don't own it, you can rent a variety of equipment directly onsite. Thrill-seekers can try the futuristic-feeling electric surfboards, which can reach speeds of up to 45 km/hour. For something more leisurely, you can rent a water bike and pedal around the marina.

Back on land, play a game of beach volleyball with friends at the waterfront court, or rent bicycles and tour around the village.

Or you can just kick back and relax and watch the boats come and go — we won't judge.

Golfers will probably love exploring The Nest, an award-winning 18-hole course with beautiful views of the lake, suitable for both seasoned golfers and beginners.

Spanning over 600 acres, Friday Harbour also has a beautiful nature preserve to explore, with over 200 of those acres made up of rich forests and wetlands. 7 km of trails weave through and are available to hike or bike on.

In the winter, the resort transforms into a magical wonderland, where you can go ice fishing, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing on the forested trails. There's also an outdoor ice skating rink with picturesque views of the frozen lake.

Between activities, grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants or cafes. Pick up a pastry and coffee at the charming Parisienne Bakery, or load up on carbs with Italian fare at avenue cibi e vini.

Pop into one of their many shops on the boardwalk, ranging from art galleries to clothing boutiques. There's even a full-service salon and spa to get pampered at, perfect to rejuvenate after a day jam-packed with activities in the area.

Friday Harbour also hosts year-round events you can plan your visit around. From live music nights in the summer to holiday markets in the winter, there's always something going on.

If a day trip isn't long enough, you can extend your stay overnight at one of the many accommodations in the community.