Brant Conservation Area is a lovely park not too far from Toronto to visit this summer, offering hiking trails, fishing, paddling, camping, and one of the largest outdoor swimming pools in Ontario.

Located just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, the seasonal destination is nestled on a bend of the Grand River near the communities of Brantford and Brant County and open for day use from May to October,

With the flowing river steps away, it's a popular place for canoeing or kayaking, and the conservation area has several access points for entering the water.

Hikers and cyclists can follow several grassy trails along the river, including the S. C. Johnson Rail Trail which connects Paris to Brantword. From there, it's easy to connect to the Brantford trail network if you're looking for a longer trek.

If you want to extend your stay, camping is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the area's natural surroundings. You can choose from 342 sites on the property, including 121 that have electricity and water.

One of the park's most popular features in the summer months is its massive pool, which is now open 7 days a week until Labour Day.

Sprawling over 1.25 acres, the pool is supervised and treated, and includes a splash pad area for kids. It also has a large deck perfect for sunbathing or lounging on, as well as picnic tables, a concession stand, and changerooms.

To use the pool, you'll need to purchase a wristband for $2.50 (required for everyone above the age of 4). It's open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, though the number of daily visitors may be capped if capacity is reached.

Alternatively, you can visit the largest outdoor pool in Canada at Byng Island Conservation Area, located just over an hour away from the city. The 2-acre pool holds up to 1000 guests for the same cost, though it's only open from Thursdays to Mondays.