These are the cleanest beaches for swimming in Ontario right now

The cleanest beaches in Ontario are where you're going to want to be hanging out this summer.

Summer in the province is the perfect time for refreshing swims at the beach. However, finding a clean, and safe beach can often be a task.

Thanks to Swim Drink Fish, there's now an official list of the safest beaches you can swim at in Ontario.

20 beaches and nine marinas in Canada have earned the prestigious Blue Flag Canada award this year.

This international award is reserved for all beaches that meet high environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards. Visiting a Blue Flag destination ensures that you steer of clear of beaches overflowing with E-coli.

Here's a round-up of all the cleanest beaches in Ontario for 2023: