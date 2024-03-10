5 fun day trips from Toronto to add to your spring bucket list

Day trips from Toronto are the perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle, and spring is a great time to plan a local getaway as temperatures warm up.

For a nice change of scenery, there are countless destinations within two hours of the city if you aren't looking to stay overnight.

Here are some day trips from Toronto to add to your spring bucket list.

April showers bring May flowers, but it's not always fun to be outdoors when it's pouring rain. The Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington lets you still experience nature's beauty rain or shine, with covered gardens full of stunning plants and flowers.

At a whopping 2,700 acres (1100 hectares), Royal Botanical Gardens is the largest botanical garden in Canada and one of the largest in the world. Around 40,000 plants are displayed in five exhibition areas, including the Arboretum, Hendrie Park, Laking Garden, RBG Centre and the Rock Garden.

The picturesque small town of Jordan is located in the Niagara region and is known for its rich history and stunning natural beauty. It is also quickly becoming a hot spot for food and wine tourism, with some incredible restaurants and wineries to indulge in.

Stop at Cave Spring Cellars' boutique wine-tasting room and sample a flight. In nearby Jordan Station, one of the hottest restaurants in the province Restaurant Pearl Morissette is serving up ever-changing seasonal tasting menus that highlight local ingredients.

Located in Oro-Medonte and nestled in the highlands of Horseshoe Valley, one of the best places to get pampered and de-stress this spring is at Vetta Nordic Spa.

The Finnish-inspired Nordic spa has steam rooms, saunas, warm and cold pools, plus salt rubs, hot stone rooms, relaxation areas, and outdoor fire pits. There are also RMT (registered massage therapy) treatments including hydrotherapy.

Spring is one of the best times to hike to a waterfall in Ontario, as the snow melt makes the volume of flow higher. Hamilton is the waterfall capital of the world, and with over 150 beautiful falls it makes it easy to visit multiple in a day.

Hilton Falls Conservation Area is one of the more popular destinations in the city with lush trails, old mill ruins, and of course, the waterfall itself. Alternatively, head to Tiffany Falls for a short trail but rewarding cascade.

Later this month, you can roam through a colourful sea of tulips and take a bouquet home with you at TASC Tulip Farm in Fenwick, located just outside Niagara.

With two million tulips planted, the vibrant field makes the perfect backdrop for photos. Keep in mind the tulip picking season is short and tickets should be booked in advance; the farm anticipates opening this year on April 27.