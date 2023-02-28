Jordan Station is a quaint and charming destination in the heart of Niagara's wine country, with idyllic tree-lined streets and a slower pace of life that feels like it was frozen in time.

Often overlooked for the larger nearby town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Jordan Station has a rich history and stunning natural beauty which also deserves its due.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Jordan Station.

Stroll Main Street

Jordan Stations' Main Street looks like the setting of a romance film, with flowering trees lining the sidewalks, unique boutiques and shops.

Admire several art galleries like Jordan Art Gallery, and shop the local fashion boutiques, or pick up a pastry and caffeinated beverage at RPM Bakehouse.

You can also follow a path through a garden off of Main Street that connects to even more charming boutiques on 19th Street.

Go wine tasting

With its prime location in Niagara's wine country, Jordan Station is known for wine-tourism. In town, stop at Cave Spring Cellars' boutique wine-tasting room and shop, which offers panoramic vistas of the vineyard set against the backdrop of the Niagara Escarpment.

You can also take a tour of the winery and vineyards, sample some of the wines, and enjoy a delicious meal at the on-site restaurant. Other nearby wineries to visit include Creekside Estate Winery, Honsberger Estate Winery, and Calamus Estate Wines.

Learn about the history of Jordan Station

Head to the Jordan Historical Museum to learn some fascinating insight into the village's past. The museum features exhibits on the area's Indigenous People's history, as well as displays showcasing early settlement by the United Empire Loyalists in the late 1700s.

Visitors can learn about the village's history through artifacts, photographs, and interactive displays. The museum is made up of two historical buildings, including the 1859 School House and the 1815 Fry House, which have scenic views over the Twenty Valley.

Hike to a waterfall

Ball's Falls Conservation Area is a beautiful area within the picturesque Twenty Valley, home to forested trails, two different waterfalls and a small mid-19th century ghost town.

Follow the Cataract Trail, a 1.7-kilometre-loop which follows Twenty Mile Creek through the forest continuing to the 35-foot-tall (11 metres) Upper Falls.

Eat dinner and spend the night

Give yourself more time to explore the area and stay overnight at Inn on the Twenty, a boutique stay right in Jordan Station complete with an onsite spa.

Get pampered at the inn's Spa on the Twenty, which offers everything from relaxing massages to body scrubs and facials.

For dinner, save up your money and dine at one of the hottest restaurants in the province. Restaurant Pearl Morissette is the place to go for ever-changing seasonal tasting menus that highlight ingredients sourced from the Niagara Region.