This enchanting waterfall near Toronto makes the perfect spring day trip

With the warmer temperatures looking like they're (finally!) here to stay, now is the time to start planning some epic weekend trips. Luckily, this gorgeous conservation area is only 45 minutes away from Toronto and is an explorer's dream.

Hilton Falls Conservation Area is a hidden paradise tucked away near Hwy 401 in Milton, and has a little bit of everything from lush hiking trails, Old Mill ruins, lakeside trails, and of course, the gushing Hilton Falls itself.

This sprawling conservation area is nearly 1,600 acres, and has tons of activities for nature enthusiasts all year, although a trip this spring is a must. The main trail within the park is a pretty easy five-kilometre loop, with Hilton Falls being the reward at the end.

This cascading waterfall is extremely photogenic, so be sure to bring your phone along to capture it for the 'gram.

Just to the side of the falls, you'll also find the remains of the Old Mill. These stone ruins are what is left of the 18th century saw mills at the base of the falls, and today, resembles an ancient bridge.

Also along the trail is one of best kept secrets of the Hilton Falls Conservation Area: the reservoir. You'll find many spots along the lakeside hiking paths that open up to stunning views. These serve as perfect spots to sit back, relax, and dig into that trail mix.

Be sure to also bring along some hot dogs and marshmallows on your hike here, because the Conservation staff put on a raging bonfire for visitors daily, which is pretty awesome.

Hilton Falls Conservation Area is open year-round, and the fee to get into the park is $7/person. Keep your entrance fee receipt though, because it will provide you with access to every one of the Halton parks for that same day.