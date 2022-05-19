Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
tasc tulip farm

You can pick your own tulips at this beautiful farm in Ontario

Tasc Tulip Pick Farm is 25 acres full of stunning tulips in a variety of colours including red, pink, yellow, and orange.

Ever dreamed of picking your own tulips? This weekend's your last chance at this beautiful tulip farm near Niagara Falls.

The vibrant field provides the perfect backdrop for selfies and photoshoots. 

The farm is located in Fenwick, a small community that's a two-hour drive from Toronto and just outside Niagara Falls.

Tickets are sold for $23.19 each, and must be pre-purchased online. You can also pre-purchase additional tulips for $1 each.

The pick-your-own tulip farm runs until May 22, and is open on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are currently available for purchase.

Lead photo by

TASC Tulip Pick Farm

