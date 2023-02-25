Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Tiffany Falls Hamilton

Tiffany Falls is a breathtaking cascade hidden in a forest

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Tiffany Falls in Hamilton is one of the more popular waterfalls to visit in the GTA, and is equally if not more spectacular to see in the winter than it is in the summer.

Tiffany Falls is one of the more easily accessible waterfalls to visit, and is well worth a stop if you're near the conservation area this season.

Tiffany Falls

The beautiful ribbon waterfall freezes over when temperatures and cold enough, creating a spectacular formation of ice.

Located off the Bruce Trail in Ancaster Ontario, it only takes about 5 minutes to reach Tiffany Falls via the Tiffany Falls Side Trail from the parking lot.

The path leads you across two short bridges and continues along a 360 metre path to a wooden viewing platform.

Tiffany Falls

The short Tiffany Side Trail will take you across two bridges before getting to the waterfall.

Following a gently flowing stream through the forest within the steep ravine, the path is generally flat, but it can get icy after a snow fall and cold temperatures.

Once temperatures remain below freezing for a period of time, the 21 metre ribbon waterfall freezes over into a majestic sight.

Tiffany Falls

The path is mainly flat and easy, but take caution when it is icy.

If you intend to visit, I recommend going during the week as the parking lot is small due to growing popularity.

Parking is also unfortunately outrageous, and will cost you $11 with a time limit of one hour. Your best bet would be to carpool with several friends and split the cost, or get dropped off.

Tiffany Falls

The trail runs alongside the flowing creek through the ravine.

During the winter, take caution as the trail is not maintained and can become slippery if icy.

Photos by

Meg Cossmann
