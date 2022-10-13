This is what fall colours look like in Ontario right now

Ontario fall colours are taking over social media feeds right now, and while you can find some gorgeous colour change occurring right here in Toronto, road-trippers willing to log some travel miles are currently being treated to outrageously vibrant hues of red, yellow and orange.

Even suburban areas just outside the city, like Markham's historic Unionville area, offer a picturesque escape from Toronto, with fall colours now just about at their peak.

About a two-hour drive north of Toronto, and just a bit west of Barrie, Devil's Glen Provincial Park has some fierce shots of red visible on the treeline, but grassy ski slopes loom in the background, warning of the next season lurking just around the corner.

Lions Valley Park in Oakville offers some beautiful nature trails this time of year, and there are plenty of colourful photo opportunities in this wooded area along Sixteen Mile Creek.

This same waterway passes through Halton Region to the north, lined by several public trails and a handful of viewpoints from the elevated river valley slopes.

If you're looking to get a bit more altitude for a wider view of the fall colours, the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower will take you 30-metres above Ontario's cottage country for unparalleled panoramic autumn vistas.

Many more elevated vantage points are in closer range of the city, including a handful along the scenic Niagara Escarpment. Dundas Peak on the outskirts of Hamilton offers plenty to see, but it's a particularly majestic view in mid-October when fall colours are at their maximum.

Hamilton is home to over 150 waterfalls, and Albion Falls is definitely among the most popular to visit this time of year, and you can see the full autumn spectrum of colours if you get there quickly.

Another great waterfall in the area is Tew's Falls, a ribbon-like cascade off a sheer cliff that's a sight to behold any time of year, though the current seasonal flashes of red, orange, and yellow certainly don't hurt.

No Ontario fall road trip is truly complete without a visit to the famous Cheltenham Badlands. And while it isn't the climbable playground of yesteryear, you can still take in all the pretty colours from an elevated observation platform. You'll even get a bonus shot of red dust tracked into your car for the trip home.

If you're already planning to check out the fall colours at the Badlands, Belfountain Conservation Area is only a few minutes away by bike or car. It's a great place to spend a day, offering trails with rich colours and scenic waterfalls.

The leaves are expected to fall in the next week or so, and this coming weekend will probably be the last opportunity to get out there and enjoy one of the most beautiful parts of the year.