This lookout tower in Ontario comes with breathtaking views

Ontarions are incredibly lucky to be surrounded with stunning hiking trails, parks, lakes, and forests that truly come alive in fall.

It's believed to be the most beautiful time of the year by many, and with everything our province has to offer, getting outside and enjoying this seemingly short season is a must.

There are a ton of local hiking options that are ideal to hit this time of year, but few spots will give you the same 360 degree view found on top of the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower.

Located a little over two hours from Toronto, just South of Huntsville, the observation deck towers 142 metres above Dorset in Lake of Bays.

The original tower was built in 1922, and was used as a fire lookout until 1961, and standing at only 25 metres, it was itty-bitty compared to the updated version you'll see today.

To get to the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower, you'll begin your hike at the Dorset Heritage Museum. The trail then winds through a stunning mix of lush forest, that will be bursting with hues of yellow, orange and red in just a couple weeks.

The incline to reach the tower base is pretty steep, and at 2.3 kilometres long, you'd better wear comfy shoes—especially since you'll be climbing a massive staircase to reach those panoramic views.

The Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower is a pretty popular tourist attraction, (60,000 vehicles pass through the gates each year) with fall being the busiest season for obvious reasons.

The Tower is open to visitors seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.