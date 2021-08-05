Travel
Olivia Little
Posted 55 minutes ago
hiking trails oakville

5 incredible hiking trails in and around Oakville

Hiking trails in Oakville are worth a visit if you're looking to expand your explorations past the many hiking paths here in Toronto. The Halton region is actually covered in trails that traverse lush forests, vast valleys and scenic riverways. 

Here are some hiking trails in and around Oakville. 

Sixteen Mile Creek Trail

This trail is a natural oasis smack dab in the middle of the city but plenty of visitors miss it. Find the start of the trail in Lions Valley Park. The path circles around the creek, over hills, past residential areas and lush forest for six kilometres. 

Bronte Creek Trail 

Just 15 minutes east of Oakville lies Bronte Creek Provincial Park with a network of trails through an expansive valley and forest. Walk as long as you like on the massive 17-kilometre loop that circles around the entire park. Set high atop a cliff in some sections, the scenery is superb. 

Crosstown Trail 

Another lengthy one, Crosstown Trail runs 12 kilometres along the same pathway as the TransCanada and Enbridge pipelines. The journey is best made on a two-wheeler with rest areas and a bike repair station along the way for a quick pit spot. 

Joshua's Creek Trail 

Following one of the largest urban creeks in the Halton area as it flows through a forest, this trail ends at the lake for the ultimate waterfront views. Start the hike in Joshua's Valley Park, the east end locale in the city for natural beauty and biking trails. 

Shoreline Woods Loop Trail 

The shoreline of Lake Iroquois, which started to recede at the end of the last age, is visible in Iroquois Shoreline Woods Park. Staircases descend the steep hill that marks the ancient shoreline with the short loop delivering you through what happens to be the largest woodlot around. 

