5 incredible spas near Toronto you need to visit at least once

Spas near Toronto is where you deserve to take a break once in a while and treat yourself to something nice. These Ontario spas provide a relaxing experience with massages, baths and even nature retreats that leave you feeling pampered and new.

Here are some incredible spas to check out near Toronto.

Located in the middle of a 25 acre forest with gorgeous views of the Niagara Escarpment, this spa is the ultimate getaway. The spas main draw is its Scandinavian baths, hydrotherapy circuits, saunas and cold plunges that all help to stimulate and cleanse the body. It also has a forest trail that serves as a self-guided meditative tour.

This Nordic spa combines age-old tradition with modern lifestyle, moving you through a Finnish hydrotherapy cycle of heat, cold and relaxation in their modern cottage venue. After your massage, be sure to check out the Finnish-inspired restaurant and in-spa bistro farm-to-table cuisine. Find them in Horseshoe Valley.

Take your spa experience to an entirely different level with the in-room draught taps here, pouring yourself a cold one after a long day of…relaxation. You can detox, retox and detox again whenever you'd like with their hot tubs, pools and cabanas, and take an unexpected trip down memory lane with their wicked collection of VHS movies.

You could practically pack all of your things and live at this spa if you really wanted to. Open 24 hours every day of the year, this Markham spa has sauna and therapy rooms, massage services, bath houses, gyms, dining rooms and chill hang out spots to catch up with your friends after.

The property itself at St. Anne's is a thing of beauty, an 1800s heritage fieldstone country castle that overlooks Northumberland's sprawling hills. The spa encourages you to be yourself and relax, embrace your "spa hair" and feel comfortable in the plush robes provided for you - mental well-being is a priority here.