A beer spa is opening north of Toronto this spring

After a long and stressful week, there's no better way to unwind than to relax by a warm pool with a nice cold glass of beer. If this sounds like the ideal situation, then I've got some great news for you because a beer spa is opening near Toronto this year.

Located in Torrance, Muskoka Beer Spa is about a two-hour drive north of the city.

Nestled in the woods of the Clear Lake Brewing Co., the beer-themed spa might be the perfect place to relax and escape reality.

The spa has a variety of different relaxation methods to help you unwind including an outdoor pool, two hot tubs, four saunas, and dump buckets.

Since the spa is on the same property as the brewery, you can sip on an iced cold beer or cocktail in one of their multiple lounge areas around the pools or in their beer garden.

Unlike other spas, there are no permanent massage therapy treatments available at the moment but mobile treatments are available upon request.

The spa will also offer yoga and mindful classes but you'll have to leave your beer in the garden as you can't sip on your drink during the class.

If you want to extend your stay at the spa, you can book one of their beer-themed cabins to stay overnight. The cabins come equipped with a draught tap in your room so you don't have to go all the way to the brewery for a cold glass of beer.

You'll also have a kitchen and wet bar full of complimentary snacks that you can nibble on while you watch some VHS tapes in the cabin's VCR set.

Muskoka Beer Spa is set to open on Apr. 7 so make sure to call or email the spa to book your spot.

