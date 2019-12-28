This breathtaking spa just opened in Markham

The new year can't come soon enough, and what better way to ring in 2020 than lounging in a soothing sauna filled with healing crystals?

A sprawling new spa called Go Place just opened up in First Markham Place, and according to its website, it's open 365 days a year, including on New Year's day.

The 68,000-square-foot standalone space takes over multiple floors and comes decked to the nines with everything you need to shed the stress of 2019.

That includes six themed rooms where you can detox at high temperatures, including one filled with salt or volcanic rocks, which should be the perfect cure for Torontonians, who are apparently the saddest people in the country.

Why not spend $55 per person to briefly forget the fact the miserable fact that most of us couldn't afford housing this year?

Throw all those negative thoughts down in the trash by melting away in rooms filled with precious stones like agate or amethyst, which will zap your stress with infrared rays.

You can melt away in their bath house, which features several massive jacuzzis (men and women can soak separately) or opt for some well-deserved massages and body treatments at varying prices.

If you need to work off those massive Christmas meals (and the leftovers that followed), Go Place has a fully equipped gym where you can get some light lifting in before passing out on the masseuse's table.

That being said, all of the relaxing might make you hungry, hence a pretty extensive food bar that offers braised beef noodle soups, avocado smoothies, or pots of traditional Chinese tea.

Goodbye 2020, hello deep, deep relaxation.