Sprawling Finnish-inspired restaurant opening at a Nordic spa paradise near Toronto

A Nordic spa paradise just opened up near Toronto recently, and now it will soon encompass a splashy Finnish-inspired restaurant.

Vetta Nordic Spa finally opened at the beginning of this year after teasing for months.

Located in Oro-Medonte in Horseshoe Valley, the spa with multiple saunas and pools and a sleek design scheme is already home to a coffee bar serving sandwiches and salads as well as a bistro called Savu. The bistro already has a Finnish feel to it with cheese plates, charcuterie and smorrebrod.

The new restaurant opening in the spa is called Koivu, and while it's technically already open they're just serving a seasonal snack menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. before their official launch. Koivu soft opened around the end of April.

Right now the snack menu is a selection of $4 items: smoked salmon with pickled red onion and cream on a rye crisp, a cabbage roll, an apple and sage sausage skewer, a Finnish meatball and sumac popcorn. There's also juice, kombucha and mocktails like non-alcoholic Caesars and G&T's.

Vetta is currently hiring for a ton of restaurant positions. If you're hired, you actually get free unlimited spa access.

According to a hiring post in the Food and Wine Industry Navigator group on Facebook, the menu at Koivu should consist of "fresh locally sourced whole food" and the restaurant will be Finnish-inspired.