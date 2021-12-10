Nordic spa near Toronto finally ready to open

Ontario's newest Nordic spa finally has an opening date next year.

The Finnish-inspired Vettä Nordic Spa set an official opening date of Jan. 3, a statement from the spa reads.

Originally slated to open in the fall of 2021, the spa's opening date was pushed ahead to January.

And supply-chain and lockdown-related issues are still holding back the full opening. Vettä says they plan to open in stages. January will be an introductory stage with massage and the Nordic Spa open but, due to some shipment delays, they won't open the main level restaurant or the boutique yet.

However, the spa's Grab and Go Coffee Bar and bistro, SAVU, will be open along with two steam rooms, four saunas, a hot stone room, four warm pools, two cold plunge pools, three relaxation rooms, and spaces for RMT (registered massage therapy) massage treatments.

The spa is about an hour's drive from Toronto in Oro-Medonte, nestled in the forested highlands of Horseshoe Valley.

When complete, the spa will be able to service up to 350 people in multiple saunas and pools.

Vettä's clean-lined architecture is designed by ISM Architects, which incorporates materials and inspiration imported from Finland.

After a tough couple of years, the spa founder hopes people can find calm in the new year.

"We are excited to see this day arrive, especially since it's a day in January," said Eric Harkonen, president and founder of Vettä Nordic Spa.

"Offering our guests an opportunity to feel relaxed and reconnected with loved ones as a way to start off the new year feels fitting to the brand and to my Finnish heritage. Nothing beats the warmth of a sauna on a cold day in January."

The online booking system for the spa will launch at an introductory price in the next couple of weeks.

The spa will be one of two opening in 2022. The Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, also delayed, is set to open next year as well.