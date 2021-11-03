Nordic spa near Toronto now plans opening for 2022 after several delays

A new Nordic spa opening in Whitby has pushed its opening date from the fall of 2020 to the spring, but now the spa is planning a 2022 grand opening.

Thermëa Spa Village was slated to open in the fall of 2020 but like many projects and plans, it was delayed because of lockdowns, Marianne Trotier, public and press director for Groupe Nordik, told blogTO last year.

Plans for the spa village include 25 massage and treatment rooms, eight saunas, steam baths, seven outdoor pools for thermotherapy, cold baths and an Epsom salt flotation pool.

There are also three differently-themed restaurants among its amenities. Waterfalls, fire pits, natural wood and stone architecture are additional features of the spa.

Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby is the third spa for Groupe Nordik — they also have spas in Quebec and Manitoba.

The opening looked hopeful when they finally started staffing up last month.

But people are worried.

"Ok but are there any plans to compensate for people who bought gift certificates almost a full year ago?! This is getting out of hand, and the latest email with an 'update' was nothing more than a 'we're still not sure- see you in 2022,'" wrote one person on Instagram.

A recent message from Groupe Nordik founder and CEO Martin Paquette, suggests the spa is nearly ready to open.

"We have officially entered the last mile of construction. The spa village is coming soon," Paquette writes.

He says the underground flotation pool will soon be filled with water. The interiors of four of our eight saunas are complete, including the event sauna, which can hold up to ninety visitors.

"The emblematic water tower is standing proudly. Our main building's exterior is done," he says.

The pools will be receiving their last touches in the coming weeks before winter sets in.

Paquette blames the delays on difficulty obtaining materials and not wanting to rush the building.

"With the price of materials skyrocketing and growing rarer by the day, along with our efforts to constantly ensure the health and safety of our crew—it is hard to estimate the exact date the spa village will open," he says. "As soon as a clear window is confirmed, we will share the good news."

He adds that the booking platform will be live at least five weeks prior to the grand opening in 2022.

"I will personally let you know when you can book your visit," he says.

He adds that those who purchased a gift certificate, can receive full reimbursement, no questions asked, but he hopes people will be patient.

"My promise to you is as follows: our doors will soon open to a larger-than-life world," he says.

The spa is at 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, which is about a 45-minute drive from downtown Toronto.