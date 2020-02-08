An incredible Nordic spa is about to open just outside Toronto

Those looking for an immersive, relaxing Scandinavian spa experience will no longer have to travel hours to find it.

The Canadian-based Groupe Nordik, which has renowned luxury spas in rural Quebec and Winnipeg, Manitoba, is opening a third facility just outside of Toronto.

The Nordik Spa-Nature Whitby has been in the works for two years now, and is finally set to debut in fall 2020, just in time for the winter chill.

The massive complex will be able to hold more than 1,000 guests at a time and boasts a staggering seven outdoor pools (plus one giant saltwater flotation pool), 25 massage rooms, eight saunas, a "beach relaxation area," three differently-themed restaurants and more among its amenities.

Waterfalls, fire pits, natural wooden and stone architecture and other Nordic decor will be some of the additional features that guests can look forward to.

The entire grounds are being constructed as completely state-of-the-art, with high-tech virtual aspects and as small of a carbon footprint as possible to ensure "perfect harmony between nature, technology and relaxation."

The location within a green space, in the GTA town's Cullen Central Park, is in line with the Nordik brand's aesthetic and ethos of providing what it calls "a multisensory experience in a natural setting."

The chain's treatments are based on alternating extreme hot and extreme cold repeatedly, which is a traditional therapeutic practice in Nordic countries. The massage and body treatments on the service menu at the new Whitby centre will echo those of Nordik's other locations, though specifics have yet to be annonuced.

Though it bills itself overall as a relaxation and healing centre, there will be two distinct and separate portions of the oasis: one specifically for silent relaxation, and one for a bit more of a social experience. One of the saunas will be able to hold up to 90 people for those on group retreats.

Spa lovers will have to keep an eye out for more updates and an official opening date for the Nordik Spa-Nature Whitby, which will be an easy 45 minute drive from the downtown core.