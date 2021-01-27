The newly built Nordic spa near Toronto plans to finally open once it's safe again

A new Nordic spa near Toronto plans to open this spring and it will be just the thing many people need after months of lockdown.

Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby was slated to open in the fall of 2020 but like many projects and plans, it was delayed because of COVID-19, said Marianne Trotier, public and press director for Groupe Nordik. The construction is ongoing but there have been challenges in getting building materials on time.

"Spring is still our target," Trotier said.

The project has been ongoing for more than two years.

"We super excited to open," she said.

Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby is the third spa for Groupe Nordik — they also have spas in Quebec and Manitoba.

Those looking for a bit of relaxation after a tough winter will find 25 massage and treatment rooms, eight saunas, steam baths, seven outdoor pools for thermotherapy, cold baths and an Epsom salt flotation pool.

There are also three differently-themed restaurants among its amenities. Waterfalls, fire pits, natural wood and stone architecture are additional features of the spa.

The massive complex, in a natural setting, will hold more than 1,000 guests at a time, but the number of guests may be limited depending on the current COVID-19 guidelines.

"Hopefully we can open all of our facilities in the spring but just at a reduced capacity," Trotier said.

The spa has rigorous cleaning protocols making it a safe space, she added.

If you are looking for a job, the spa will be putting out a call to hire staff, likely around April, Trotier said.

The spa is located at 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, which is about a 45-minute drive from downtown Toronto.