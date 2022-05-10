This majestic Scandinavian spa is the ultimate weekend trip from Toronto

If you're stressed and tired and desperately need a pick me up, Scandinave Spa in Blue Mountain is perhaps one of the best ways you can unwind this summer.

The spa proves to be nothing short of a majestic getaway - for starters, it's situated in the middle of a 25 acre forest with expansive views of the Niagara Escarpment - a great place to be if you're in need of an escape from the world.

Visitors can expect to find various types of Scandinavian baths and hydrotherapy circuits that help cleanse the body, stimulate blood circulation and release endorphins, followed by massages that compliment pre- or post-hiking sessions.

The Scandinavian bath features a body-warming stage with steam baths and saunas, followed by a refreshing rinse in nordic waterfalls and cold-plunge baths.

The experience then caps off in different relaxation areas, where visitors can soak up some sun in the solarium or hang out in hammocks and muskoka chairs.

Spa Scandinave also has a forest bathing trail that guests can stroll through either before or after their treatments, featuring a 30 minute walk along a pond that serves as a self-guided, meditative tour in the forest.

You can then visit the Spa Bistro for some tea, or check out the Boutique for specialty items to take home at the end of the day.

The spa is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is currently offering multiple packages to choose from whether you're looking to stay overnight or get a membership for the season.