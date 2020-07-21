The magical Scandinave Spa in Blue Mountain is finally reopening for the summer

One of Ontario’s most picturesque and beloved spas is reopening this week after being closed for over five months due to COVID-19.

Scandinave Spa, located in Collingwood and only two hours from Toronto, will officially reopen Wednesday, July 22, and shared this good news on their Instagram.

This is certainly good – nay, great – news for anyone eager to get out of the city and in need of some much-needed R&R.

Complete with turquoise pools and a magical Nordic waterfall surrounded by serene nature views, we can’t think of any place more suited than this forest oasis for your rest and relaxation needs.

Of course, you should expect some changes as the spa will have some new guidelines in place.

The saunas and steam rooms will not be available for use at this time, but hot and cold hydrotherapy baths will be open and massage services will be available.

New massage protocols include a reduced schedule and no duo massage treatments. Massage guests are also required to bring their own mask to wear during their treatment.

The spa will be operating at reduced capacity to allow guests a little extra space for social distancing and so there will be a maximum of two people allowed per group.

To put you at ease, the solariums and lounges have all been strategically placed to allow six feet between each group.

They’ve also upped their cleaning and hygiene protocols and now require all staff to take a health assessment before they can return to work.

Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time. You can book a spot at the baths online or by phone up to two weeks in advance.

Massage treatments can be booked online up to four months in advance. Only 60-minute treatments are being offered at this time.

From now on, the spa will also require full payment at the time of booking for all reservations in an effort to reduce transactions at check-in.