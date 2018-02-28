Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wonton soup toronto

The Best Wonton Soup in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best wonton soup in Toronto are delicious bowls of swishy shrimp balls served with noodles in hot broth. These traditional Cantonese dumplings filled with ground pork, shrimp, or both, come in all sizes but always make for a satisfying meal.

Here are the best spots for wonton soup in Toronto. 

Jim Chai Kee Noodles
1

Jim Chai Kee Noodles

This spot on West Beaver Creek in Richmond Hill is all about efficiency, delivering meals that are cheap and quick, despite being busy all the time. With an equally good spot by McNicoll and Midland, order their signature wonton bowl, eat, and be on your way in all of 30 minutes.

King's Noodle House
2

King's Noodle House

The best part about these Chinatown noodles is that they come with a variety of options on top of your regular wonton shrimp dumplings. Order with duck meat and BBQ pork to really spruce up this simple dish.

Wonton Chai
3

Wonton Chai

Shrimp dumplings are comparatively large at this restaurant close to Scarborough Town Centre. Get your wontons with egg noodles or opt for thicker ho fun rice noodles or thin vermicelli to switch things up.

Wonton Hut
4

Wonton Hut

An itty bitty spot in Markham Town Square, the wonton soups here are definitely not the cheapest, averaging around $7 instead of the usual $6 median, but the restaurant itself is just one of those Markham staples you need to visit at least once.

Asian Legend
5

Asian Legend

This Chinese chain isn’t necessarily known for their wontons, but they make them surprisingly well here. Visit one of the few locations they have around the city and try out their noodles for yourself.

Swatow
6

Swatow

The noodles at this Chinatown spot are actually some of the best. Accompanying the shrimp wontons in broth, these noodles have a great texture that’s not too soft, not too chewy.

House of Gourmet
7

House of Gourmet

If you’re craving some late night wonton soup, head to this Chinatown spot that’s open late daily. They’re also a great place to hit up during the afternoon: grab their wonton soup with the lunch special for cheap and with a Hong Kong tea.

Gold Stone Noodle
8

Gold Stone Noodle

You can’t go wrong with the wonton soup at this longtime Chinatown spot just south of Dundas. Wontons here are a mix of pork and shrimp, and served with more than the average bowl.

Keung's Delight
9

Keung's Delight

It gets packed at this Markham restaurant on Warden. A ridiculously popular weekend hang for families, this spot whips out wonton soups like hot cakes for satisfyingly low prices.

Lead photo by

@lalafoodies, @tdotmike of Jim Chai Kee,@justa9url of Goldstone Noodle, @the_mkt of Wonton Hut, @hoaianh.181298 of King's Noodle, @toujours_faim of Asian Legend, Justin Liu of Keung's Delight, @thishungrykitten of Swatow, @kenseto of House of Gourmet

The Best Wonton Soup in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Wonton Soup in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Congee in Toronto

The Best Ramen in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Wonton Soup in Toronto

The Best Congee in Toronto

The Best Bone Marrow in Toronto

The Best Karaoke Bars in Toronto

The Best Rock Bars in Toronto

The Best Butcher Shops in Toronto

The Best Pizza in Scarborough

The Best Sri Lankan Restaurants in Toronto