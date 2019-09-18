Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 42 minutes ago
pizza Etobicoke

The Best Pizza in Etobicoke

The best pizza in Etobicoke can be found at some longtime Italian staples in this neighbourhood in west Toronto. There are slices for every palate, but thin crust and wood-fired are the main offerings. Delivery or dine-in, this area of the city has some of the best pizza options around. 

Here’s the best pizza in Etobicoke.

FBI Pizza
1

FBI Pizza

FBI stands for “Full Blooded Italian” and that’s exactly the type of pizza you’ll get at this restaurant at Lake Shore Boulevard and Burlington. Classic margherita, caprese, NYC cheese and calabrese pizzas made with quality ingredients all come with thin, chewy crusts.

Pizzeria Oro di Napoli
2

Pizzeria Oro di Napoli

Pies are fired in a wood-burning oven imported all the way from Italy at this place near Lake Shore and Burlington. Toppings include house sausage or house cured sardines and cured chilis, and they also specialize in elegant homemade pastas and other Italian entrees.

Dino's Wood Burning Pizza
3

Dino's Wood Burning Pizza

This Queensway restaurant is so popular, even Sting has popped by for a slice. They use traditional methods to turn out their thin-crust pizzas, and fresh basil is available, if you ask for it. They have several combos that include a whole slew of sides for your pizza, which come in over 28 styles.

850 Degrees
4

850 Degrees

Find a rotating list of featured Neapolitan-style pizzas at this Lake Shore and Thirtieth store, made with local Canadian ingredients. Pies with names like Lord Stanley, St. John’s (with Ontario buffalo cheese) and Bloor By The Park show local pride. There's gluten-free dough available for all those options, too.

Napolitan Brick Oven Pizza
5

Napolitan Brick Oven Pizza

A recipe inherited from grandpa (who allegedly shared his skills with a number of Pizzaiolo's around the city) is the basis of the pizzas here. This humble spot on Islington Ave. boasts ingredients like veggies from The Ontario Food Terminal, plum tomatoes from Campania, and additive-free flour.

Cellar Door Restaurant
6

Cellar Door Restaurant

This place really does feel like a cellar, but in a cozy, not creepy way. Expect authentic Italian eats fresh from the wood-fired oven, complete with wine and a rustic atmosphere. Pizza toppings include oven-roasted potato, soppressata, prosciutto, and their signature bomba sauce.

Vivo Pizza and Pasta
7

Vivo Pizza and Pasta

There's more than a handful of locations of this Italian restaurant in the GTA, but this one on North Queen Street is a favourite for its $15 pizzas, which have toppings like spicy n'duja, potatos, and clams, which is only available at the Etobicoke location.

Il Paesano
8

Il Paesano

The secret sauce at this pie shop on Brown’s Line can’t be beat. Toppings range from shrimp to salami for pies that go all the way up to “Super Big Party Size,” $33.80 for 24 slices. They’ve been a Toronto delivery and takeout mainstay since 1959.

Milano's Pizza
9

Milano's Pizza

This local favourite on Bloor West has been open since 1963, so you know it's good. Find basic pies with fun toppings like shrimp, sliced gyro meat, grilled chicken, asiago, and goat cheese. Combos with wings and wedges are available as well, plus you can't go wrong with an order of jalapeno poppers with cheddar cheese and crispy potato “munchers.”

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Pizzeria Oro di Napoli, FBI Pizza, Pizzeria Oro di Napoli, @tiny_and_sweet_by_luisa of Dino's, 850 Degrees, @warrenandmeijer of Napolitan Brick Oven Pizza, @creamygarlic of Cellar Door, Il Paesano, @hungryhungryhipgrave of Milano's

