The Best Pizza in Etobicoke
The best pizza in Etobicoke can be found at some longtime Italian staples in this neighbourhood in west Toronto. There are slices for every palate, but thin crust and wood-fired are the main offerings. Delivery or dine-in, this area of the city has some of the best pizza options around.
Here’s the best pizza in Etobicoke.
This Queensway restaurant is so popular, even Sting has popped by for a slice. They use traditional methods to turn out their thin-crust pizzas, and fresh basil is available, if you ask for it. They have several combos that include a whole slew of sides for your pizza, which come in over 28 styles.
Find a rotating list of featured Neapolitan-style pizzas at this Lake Shore and Thirtieth store, made with local Canadian ingredients. Pies with names like Lord Stanley, St. John’s (with Ontario buffalo cheese) and Bloor By The Park show local pride. There's gluten-free dough available for all those options, too.
A recipe inherited from grandpa (who allegedly shared his skills with a number of Pizzaiolo's around the city) is the basis of the pizzas here. This humble spot on Islington Ave. boasts ingredients like veggies from The Ontario Food Terminal, plum tomatoes from Campania, and additive-free flour.
This place really does feel like a cellar, but in a cozy, not creepy way. Expect authentic Italian eats fresh from the wood-fired oven, complete with wine and a rustic atmosphere. Pizza toppings include oven-roasted potato, soppressata, prosciutto, and their signature bomba sauce.
This local favourite on Bloor West has been open since 1963, so you know it's good. Find basic pies with fun toppings like shrimp, sliced gyro meat, grilled chicken, asiago, and goat cheese. Combos with wings and wedges are available as well, plus you can't go wrong with an order of jalapeno poppers with cheddar cheese and crispy potato “munchers.”
Hector Vasquez of Pizzeria Oro di Napoli, FBI Pizza, Pizzeria Oro di Napoli, @tiny_and_sweet_by_luisa of Dino's, 850 Degrees, @warrenandmeijer of Napolitan Brick Oven Pizza, @creamygarlic of Cellar Door, Il Paesano, @hungryhungryhipgrave of Milano's
Join the conversation Load comments