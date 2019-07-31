Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto patios

The Best Patios in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best patios in Toronto are where you can take it all in and bask in the sunshine as you sip your beverage of choice. Known for having fantastic food and scenic surroundings, make sure you check these spots off your summer bucket list.

Here are the best patios in Toronto.

Broadview Hotel

Get a bird’s eye view of Riverside on this patio on top of a historic hotel. Small plates and cocktails have a local emphasis, design is chic, and there’s an indoor area on the rooftop too in case it gets rainy.

best patios toronto

Head to Amsterdam Brewhouse for beers by the water. Photo by blogTO.

Amsterdam Brewhouse

Feel like you’re kicking back at the cottage sipping a craft beer in a Muskoka chair as you gaze out at the Harbourfront on this patio. With a capacity of hundreds, even the largest parties won’t get turned away.

best patios toronto

Feast in style on a cobblestoned patio at El Catrin. Photo by Jesse Milns.

El Catrin

The Distillery District has this patio at a Latin American restaurant, complete with eccentric light fixtures and fire pits. It’s even open in winter sometimes.

best patios toronto

Craft beer just tastes better out on Bandit Brewery's patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bandit Brewery

Get to this Roncesvalles patio early to snag a seat at one of the picnic benches on a gravel lot with trees and twinkly lights. Bar food and craft beer brewed on site won’t disappoint.

best patios toronto

Serene whisky sipping sessions await on at Allen's near Danforth Music Hall. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Allen’s

Massive willows give character to this Danforth patio, where you can sip whisky and dine on some bistro burgers and capon wings.

best patios toronto

Some of the best flavours in Toronto are all in one place at Assembly Chef's Hall. Photo by blogTO.

Assembly Chef’s Hall

This patio, where you can enjoy food options from tacos to BBQ to fried chicken, is hidden in the heart of the Financial District.

best patios toronto

Double the patios, double the fun at Gusto 101. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Gusto 101

The King West neighbourhood has this Italian restaurant with a patio, distinguished by a giant Goodyear sign and a retractable roof.

best patios toronto

Food, drinks and art all come together on the Drake Sky Yard patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Drake Sky Yard

This artsy West Queen West classic is one of the original rooftop bars, open all season long, though summer is when it really comes alive.

best patios toronto

Lush greenery and an old fireplace give the patio at 3 Speed its charm. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

3 Speed

This always-packed Bloordale patio behind a quaint bar is the place to be for Sunday brunch with caesars or beers on hot nights.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Broadview Hotel

Join the conversation Load comments

You might also like...

The Best Backyard Patios in Toronto

The Best Rooftop Patios in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Patios in Toronto

The Best Korean BBQ in Toronto

The Best Delis in Toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The Best Hair Salons in Toronto

The Best Korean Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Margaritas in Toronto

The Best Spanakopita in Toronto