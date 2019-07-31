The best patios in Toronto are where you can take it all in and bask in the sunshine as you sip your beverage of choice. Known for having fantastic food and scenic surroundings, make sure you check these spots off your summer bucket list.

Here are the best patios in Toronto.

Get a bird’s eye view of Riverside on this patio on top of a historic hotel. Small plates and cocktails have a local emphasis, design is chic, and there’s an indoor area on the rooftop too in case it gets rainy.

Feel like you’re kicking back at the cottage sipping a craft beer in a Muskoka chair as you gaze out at the Harbourfront on this patio. With a capacity of hundreds, even the largest parties won’t get turned away.

The Distillery District has this patio at a Latin American restaurant, complete with eccentric light fixtures and fire pits. It’s even open in winter sometimes.

Get to this Roncesvalles patio early to snag a seat at one of the picnic benches on a gravel lot with trees and twinkly lights. Bar food and craft beer brewed on site won’t disappoint.

Massive willows give character to this Danforth patio, where you can sip whisky and dine on some bistro burgers and capon wings.

This patio, where you can enjoy food options from tacos to BBQ to fried chicken, is hidden in the heart of the Financial District.

The King West neighbourhood has this Italian restaurant with a patio, distinguished by a giant Goodyear sign and a retractable roof.

This artsy West Queen West classic is one of the original rooftop bars, open all season long, though summer is when it really comes alive.

This always-packed Bloordale patio behind a quaint bar is the place to be for Sunday brunch with caesars or beers on hot nights.