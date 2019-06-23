Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
backyard patio toronto

The Best Backyard Patios in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best backyard patios in Toronto may be hidden behind the restaurants they belong to, but that just makes discovering them even more magical. Locals agree these hidden gems are best when it comes to backyard chill sessions.

Here are the best backyard patios in Toronto.

Terroni on Queen

Diners love this plant-filled, light-dappled back patio as much as the crowd-pleasing Italian pizza and pasta at this restaurant on Queen West.

backyard patio toronto

Willows and whisky out on the Allen's patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Allen's

A humongous willow droops over this idyllic back patio steps from Danforth Music Hall, where you'll find great burgers and a choice whisky selection. 

backyard patio toronto

Tons of picnic tables provide seating on Bairrada Churrasqueira's patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bairrada Churrasqueira

With multiple locations you can be forgiven for not knowing that the Little Italy outpost of this Portuguese mini chain has a large sunny patio out pack. Order the sangria!

toronto backyard patio

Low-key beers are best enjoyed out on the patio at Betty's. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Betty's

King East is home to this hidden gem with a fantastic beer selection that's close to George Brown. 

backyard patio toronto

You'll have to arrive early to secure a spot on 3 Speed's popular patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

3 Speed

Bloordale has this dive bar with a beautiful back patio where spots for brunch are in high demand. 

backyard patio toronto

Beers and Japanese food are the best way to unwind on Nome Izakaya's patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Nome Izakaya

Sushi restaurants aren't necessarily synonymous with great patios, but the one at the back of this place is top notch. 

backyard patio toronto

The back patio at French restaurant Jules Bistro on Queen is decidedly artsy. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Jules Bistro on Queen

Feel like you're in a Paris garden at this patio behind a French restaurant on Queen West.

backyard patio toronto

Feel the magic of the teeny back patio at Sweaty Betty's. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Sweaty Betty's

This gritty dive at queen and ossington has an intimate but lush back patio strung with twinky lights for an extra magical effect.

backyard patio toronto

Lounge in Muskoka chairs at the back patio at aptly named Loons. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Loons Pub

Head to Roncesvalles for a taste of cottage country in the city at this expansive back patio with lots of room for pitchers with pals, huge trees and Muskoka chairs. 

backyard patio toronto

Grapevines, twinkly lights, and low-intervention wine at Paradise Grapevine. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Paradise Grapevine

Actual grapevines hang overhead at the mystical patio out behind this wine bar in Bloorcourt. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Terroni on Queen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Backyard Patios in Toronto

The Best Spinning Classes in Toronto

The Best Tennis Clubs in Toronto

The Best Fitness Bootcamp in Toronto

The Best Film Festivals in Toronto

The Best Dance Classes in Toronto

The Best Tacos in Toronto

The Best Manhattans in Toronto