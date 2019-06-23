The best backyard patios in Toronto may be hidden behind the restaurants they belong to, but that just makes discovering them even more magical. Locals agree these hidden gems are best when it comes to backyard chill sessions.

Here are the best backyard patios in Toronto.

Diners love this plant-filled, light-dappled back patio as much as the crowd-pleasing Italian pizza and pasta at this restaurant on Queen West.

A humongous willow droops over this idyllic back patio steps from Danforth Music Hall, where you'll find great burgers and a choice whisky selection.

With multiple locations you can be forgiven for not knowing that the Little Italy outpost of this Portuguese mini chain has a large sunny patio out pack. Order the sangria!

King East is home to this hidden gem with a fantastic beer selection that's close to George Brown.

Bloordale has this dive bar with a beautiful back patio where spots for brunch are in high demand.

Sushi restaurants aren't necessarily synonymous with great patios, but the one at the back of this place is top notch.

Feel like you're in a Paris garden at this patio behind a French restaurant on Queen West.

This gritty dive at queen and ossington has an intimate but lush back patio strung with twinky lights for an extra magical effect.

Head to Roncesvalles for a taste of cottage country in the city at this expansive back patio with lots of room for pitchers with pals, huge trees and Muskoka chairs.

Actual grapevines hang overhead at the mystical patio out behind this wine bar in Bloorcourt.