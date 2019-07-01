The best rooftop patios in Toronto provide something to sip on while gazing out over our beautiful city, and maybe a great bite to eat too. We wait all year for these gems to open for a few precious months, so head up while you can.

Here are the best rooftop patios in Toronto.

Lots of space, indoor and outdoor options and a full drink and snack menu keep this place in Riverside top of mind for rooftop patio seekers.

Yorkville has this place with multiple patios, lots of bar food like pad thai and edamame, and TVs for watching the game.

Chow down on Italian at this restaurant near King and Portland that oozes style with exposed brick and other stylish touches.

Lots of white and a minimal, organic feel distinguish this patio at the Rosedale outpost of Toronto's most popular Italian chain.

The sangria is flowing and so are the tequila shots at this Yorkville destination for buckets of beer and fun in the sun.

On Peter street just south of Queen, this beer-focused patio is more about craft brews in the sun than bikini babes and fruity cocktails.

Atop the Bisha hotel, this rooftop patio complete with an infinity pool and menu of Baja cuisine in the Entertainment District can’t be beat.



Everyone flocks to this West Queen West patio decorated with local art and serving bespoke cocktails year-round, but in summer it opens up more and really comes into its own.

Frozen drinks served in pineapples, a pool, and epic skyline views are all you need at this King West rooftop patio with cabanas and a recessed indoor space.

Located above Rock’n Horse Saloon, this rooftop patio in the Entertainment District is always ready for all the crazy times you can dish out with sangria and Sunday brunch.