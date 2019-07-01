Best of Toronto
rooftop patios toronto

The Best Rooftop Patios in Toronto

The best rooftop patios in Toronto provide something to sip on while gazing out over our beautiful city, and maybe a great bite to eat too. We wait all year for these gems to open for a few precious months, so head up while you can.

Here are the best rooftop patios in Toronto.

Broadview Hotel

Lots of space, indoor and outdoor options and a full drink and snack menu keep this place in Riverside top of mind for rooftop patio seekers.

rooftop patios toronto

Keep it low-key and affordable at Hemingway's. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Hemingway's

Yorkville has this place with multiple patios, lots of bar food like pad thai and edamame, and TVs for watching the game.

gusto 101

A retractable roof is a highlight on the patio at Gusto 101. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Gusto 101

Chow down on Italian at this restaurant near King and Portland that oozes style with exposed brick and other stylish touches.

rooftop patios toronto

A slatted covering creates unique lighting at the rooftop patio at the Terroni on Yonge. Photo by Tanya Mok.

Terroni on Yonge

Lots of white and a minimal, organic feel distinguish this patio at the Rosedale outpost of Toronto's most popular Italian chain.

The Pilot Toronto

The rooftop patio at The Pilot is appropriately named the "Flight Deck." Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Pilot

The sangria is flowing and so are the tequila shots at this Yorkville destination for buckets of beer and fun in the sun.

Bar Hop Brewco Toronto

There's lots of shade on the rooftop at Bar Hop Brewco. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bar Hop Brewco

On Peter street just south of Queen, this beer-focused patio is more about craft brews in the sun than bikini babes and fruity cocktails.

rooftop patios toronto

Comfort and style come together on Kost's rooftop patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Kost

Atop the Bisha hotel, this rooftop patio complete with an infinity pool and menu of Baja cuisine in the Entertainment District can’t be beat.
 

drake skyyard

A tasty menu and artsy surroundings await at Drake Sky Yard. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Drake Sky Yard

Everyone flocks to this West Queen West patio decorated with local art and serving bespoke cocktails year-round, but in summer it opens up more and really comes into its own.

rooftop patios toronto

The views are absolutely unbeatable at Lavelle. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lavelle

Frozen drinks served in pineapples, a pool, and epic skyline views are all you need at this King West rooftop patio with cabanas and a recessed indoor space.

The Porch Toronto

You might have to wait in line and pay cover to gain access to The Porch. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Porch

Located above Rock’n Horse Saloon, this rooftop patio in the Entertainment District is always ready for all the crazy times you can dish out with sangria and Sunday brunch.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Broadview Hotel

