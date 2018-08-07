Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
best nachos toronto

The Best Nachos in Toronto

The best nachos in Toronto satisfy all cravings for anything cheesy, crunchy, melty and loaded with toppings, whether it’s late at night or any other time of day. Ideal for sharing, nachos in this city come creatively piled with everything from pulled pork to tofu, chorizo, and calamari.

Here are the best nachos in Toronto.

Sneaky Dee's
1

Sneaky Dee's

There are over half a dozen kinds of nachos at this Little Italy institution, including their famously mountainous King's Crown nachos with ground beef and all the fixin’s.

Prohibition Gastrohouse (Eglinton)
2

Prohibition Gastrohouse (Eglinton)

The One-Layer Baker’s Tray Nachos for Two at Riverside and Yonge & Eglinton locations of this pub are topped with house-smoked maple bourbon BBQ pulled pork and a half-pound blend of five different cheeses.

Hair of the Dog
3

Hair of the Dog

This Church Wellesley Village spot has been known for its nachos for a while now, made with house flour nacho chips. Add tofu, chicken, chorizo or ground beef at your discretion.

Scotland Yard
4

Scotland Yard

Loaded nachos at this pub near Front and Church come topped with chicken, chili and guacamole, or you can opt for their "Nachomari," which comes topped with fried calamari.

Bryden's
5

Bryden's

What this place calls "The Best Damn Nachos...Period!" has a base of multi-coloured tortilla chips that are apparently ground by Aztec priests, yet ring in at under $10.

Wheat Sheaf
6

Wheat Sheaf

Nachos don’t get much cheesier or more classic than the ones at this ancient Toronto pub near King and Bathurst.

The Dock Ellis
7

The Dock Ellis

What distinguishes the nachos at this Dundas West spot is that they’re made with wonton chips, as well as the way the sour cream is drizzled rather than presented in a tub. Poke and pork belly versions are both available.

Earlscourt BBQ
8

Earlscourt BBQ

Pulled pork or brisket smoked on the premises at this St. Clair West BBQ joint takes nachos here to the next level, and there’s plenty of craft beer on tap to wash them down with.

Snakes and Lattes Midtown
9

Snakes and Lattes Midtown

Nachos come big enough to feed all your friends at this board game cafe with multiple Toronto locations. They also come in a vegan variety with tempeh bacon and vegan cheese.

