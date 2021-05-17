The Best Burritos in Toronto
The best burritos in Toronto are flour tortilla wraps holding all your favourite fillings together in a handheld meal. Chicken, pulled pork, shrimp and at some places, ground soy, are a few tasty ingredients complementing rice and beans and salsa in your girthy bundle. Even better if they don’t charge extra for guac.
Here are the best burritos in Toronto.
This understated favourite on Lower Sherbourne has been around since owners Prescilla and Bolet opened it in 2010. The family-run business has a menu of Mexican-meets-Filipino eats, and the burrito menu offers 10 hearty rolled and toasted burritos like steak or halibut on white tortillas.
King West’s taco joint has a few burritos, but their most popular is the "Wilbur-rito." This signature comes with chicken, carne asada, al pastor, or baja fish for a little extra. Protein is rolled up alongside sweet potato, pineapple-habanero, oaxaca cheese, chipotle crema and guac.
Kensington Market’s go-to for hefty wraps persists in the neighbourhood after moving from its original, Al Runt art-covered hut in 2020. The shop is back on Augusta with its menu of burritos that are, indeed, big and fat.
There are more than a dozen locations of this burrito chain in Toronto (and a bunch elsewhere) to try an impressive array of burrito options. There’s a notable selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options, and chicken choices are seasoned in a variety of ways, including Nashville-style, butter chicken and jerk.
Ordering burritos is kept simple at this Kensington taco shop, with locations in Parkdale and on Gladstone. Mexican favourites like barbacoa, grilled fish and asada are some of the protein choices for your 12-inch flour tortilla. You can get chilorio, queso fresco and battered shrimp at Kensington exclusively.
Fareen Karim of Enchilados Taqueria. Additional photos of @mint.and.chilli of Bolet's, Burrito Boyz, @tatstethesix of Wilbur, Chinos Locos, Style Democracy of Big Fat Burrito, Fat Bastard, Gus Tacos, Comal y Canela
