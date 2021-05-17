Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
burritos toronto

The Best Burritos in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best burritos in Toronto are flour tortilla wraps holding all your favourite fillings together in a handheld meal. Chicken, pulled pork, shrimp and at some places, ground soy, are a few tasty ingredients complementing rice and beans and salsa in your girthy bundle. Even better if they don’t charge extra for guac. 

Here are the best burritos in Toronto.

Bolet's Burrito
1

Bolet's Burrito

This understated favourite on Lower Sherbourne has been around since owners Prescilla and Bolet opened it in 2010. The family-run business has a menu of Mexican-meets-Filipino eats, and the burrito menu offers 10 hearty rolled and toasted burritos like steak or halibut on white tortillas.

Burrito Boyz Adelaide St.
2

Burrito Boyz Adelaide St.

Since 2004, this Toronto chain has been expanding across the GTA and now has four locations in Toronto alone. Quick and easy burritos make this spot a student-friendly lunchtime option with options to upgrade with chips and a pop. 

Wilbur Mexicana
3

Wilbur Mexicana

King West’s taco joint has a few burritos, but their most popular is the "Wilbur-rito." This signature comes with chicken, carne asada, al pastor, or baja fish for a little extra. Protein is rolled up alongside sweet potato, pineapple-habanero, oaxaca cheese, chipotle crema and guac. 

Chino Locos
4

Chino Locos

This burrito bar on Greenwood Avenue is known for wrapping up meats like Chinese-style slow-roasted pork or ground beef with chow mein noodles. If the takeout noodle classic isn't your vibe, you can just opt for regular rice and the usual list of veggies and sauces. 

Big Fat Burrito
5

Big Fat Burrito

Kensington Market’s go-to for hefty wraps persists in the neighbourhood after moving from its original, Al Runt art-covered hut in 2020. The shop is back on Augusta with its menu of burritos that are, indeed, big and fat.

Fat Bastard Burrito King West
6

Fat Bastard Burrito King West

There are more than a dozen locations of this burrito chain in Toronto (and a bunch elsewhere) to try an impressive array of burrito options. There’s a notable selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options, and chicken choices are seasoned in a variety of ways, including Nashville-style, butter chicken and jerk.

Gus Tacos on Queen
7

Gus Tacos on Queen

Ordering burritos is kept simple at this Kensington taco shop, with locations in Parkdale and on Gladstone. Mexican favourites like barbacoa, grilled fish and asada are some of the protein choices for your 12-inch flour tortilla. You can get chilorio, queso fresco and battered shrimp at Kensington exclusively.

Enchilados Taqueria
8

Enchilados Taqueria

This woodsy Keelesdale shop is run by wife and husband Desiree Jamal and Tomas Reyes. Together the pair are cooking up burritos filled with meats like green salsa pork and adobo pork with pico de gallo, mozzarella, refried beans and sour cream.

Comal Y Canela
9

Comal Y Canela

Jane Street’s most beloved Mexican restaurant has a burrito menu unlike any other. Filling ingredients include nortenos, chorizo and chicken breast strips with poblano peppers. Expect a cheesy, crispy tortilla holding these delicious flavours together.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Enchilados Taqueria. Additional photos of @mint.and.chilli of Bolet's, Burrito Boyz, @tatstethesix of Wilbur, Chinos Locos, Style Democracy of Big Fat Burrito, Fat Bastard, Gus Tacos, Comal y Canela

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Burritos in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Sushi Burritos in Toronto

The Best Tacos in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Burritos in Toronto

The Best Italian Bakeries in Toronto

The Best BBQ Restaurants in Toronto

The Best BLT in Toronto

The Best Salad in Toronto

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

The Best Bibimbap in Toronto

The Best Portuguese Restaurants in Toronto