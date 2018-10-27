Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto burritos

The Best Late Night Burritos in Toronto

The best late night burritos in Toronto are the perfect tube-shaped delivery system for all the basic food groups at the time when you need nutrition most: at the end of a Friday or Saturday night. Just be careful to cradle your head-sized bundle of Mexican deliciousness in its wrapper lest all the goodness fall out into your intoxicated lap.

Here are the best late night burritos in Toronto. 

Burrito Boyz (College St.)
1

Burrito Boyz (College St.)

Locations all around town including one in bar-filled Little Italy close around 3:30 or 4 in the morning on weekends, and they do naked burritos and have lots of options for fish and veggie proteins.

Fat Bastard Burrito Co. (Queen St.)
2

Fat Bastard Burrito Co. (Queen St.)

The West Queen West location of this burrito shop is open the latest until 4 a.m. on weekends, other locations open until 11. There are three dozen options for fillings including butter chicken, pad thai chicken and organic tofu, and guac is complimentary.

Bang Bang Burrito
3

Bang Bang Burrito

Open until 4 a.m. on Bloor St. in the Annex on weekends and 2 a.m. every other day, homemade toppings take the late night burritos here with fillings like chicken tinga to the next level.

Burrito Gordito
4

Burrito Gordito

Open weekends until 4 a.m. on Peter Street in the clubby Entertainment District, this place does burritos and bowls you can get gluten-free if your judgment still isn’t too clouded late at night.

Tacorrito (Church St.)
5

Tacorrito (Church St.)

The Village location of this burrito place closes at 3 a.m., but the Queen and Bathurst one is open until 4, hours varying throughout the week. Fillings include pulled pork and spicy cauliflower, and thrown in some chocolate quesadillas to cap off the evening right.

Burrito Place
6

Burrito Place

Hit this spot up until 3:30 at night on weekends on the way out of Finch station, a source for classic old school bean and cheese, chicken, and beef burritos.

Burrito Express
7

Burrito Express

In the same space as Yummy Pizza where College, Lansdowne and Dundas all intersect, you can get burritos on Fridays and Saturdays until 3 a.m. Combine chicken, steak and beef all in one tortilla if you’re especially famished at the end of a night out.

Mexitaco
8

Mexitaco

Scarborough has this late night Mexican joint that’s open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 p.m. most other nights. Traditional options include carnitas, chorizo and al pastor.

Get & Go Burrito
9

Get & Go Burrito

The North York location of this restaurant is open until 11 p.m. every night except Sunday, when they close at 10. Combine almost any two fillings, with choices like shrimp, halibut, chicken and steak.

The Best Late Night Burritos in Toronto

The Best Late Night Burritos in Toronto

