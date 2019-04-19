The best huevos rancheros in Toronto are an essential part of a Mexican-style morning pick-me-up. Fried eggs never tasted so good with beans, avocado, some kind of carb (probably tortillas, preferably crispy). Don't forget the holy trinity of sauces: sour cream, red salsa, and some hot sauce, if you can handle the heat.

Here are the best huevos rancheros in Toronto.