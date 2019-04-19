Best of Toronto
The Best Huevos Rancheros in Toronto

The best huevos rancheros in Toronto are an essential part of a Mexican-style morning pick-me-up. Fried eggs never tasted so good with beans, avocado, some kind of carb (probably tortillas, preferably crispy). Don't forget the holy trinity of sauces: sour cream, red salsa, and some hot sauce, if you can handle the heat.

Here are the best huevos rancheros in Toronto.

Easy Breakfast
1

Easy Breakfast

Sitting near Queen and Roncy, this retro spot gets packed for weekend brunch. Not surprising, considering their take on huevos rancheros ($14.95) involves local free-range eggs served sunny side up, black beans, house ancho jam and a scoop of delicious guacamole.

Huevos Gourmet
2

Huevos Gourmet

Mexican classics meets French breakfast at this Etobicoke joint on Lake Shore Blvd. West. You can order their huevos rancheros ($12.95) all day, served with baguettes, crispy potatoes, tons of salsa, and beans on tortillas.

The Ace
3

The Ace

A Roncy classic, this longtime diner-turned-weekend brunch hot spot serves its take on the Mexican classic ($14) in the afternoons with two over-easy eggs, guac, salsa fresca and fresh corn tortillas. Add chorizo for an extra $3.50.

El Trompo
4

El Trompo

When hankering for hearty eggs in Kensington Market, this popular tacqueria provides with very basic huevos rancheros for only $6.99. You won’t get all the fixins like beans and guac, but you will get a pared down dish with two sunny side-up eggs, served on tortillas with green salsa.

Brooklyn Tavern
5

Brooklyn Tavern

This low-key Leslieville pub is known for their reliable menu of brunch faves. Among them is a very classic huevos rancheros for $13. Hot sauce comes on the side, and your pair of yolks come atop beans and slices of fresh avocado.

Chadwick's
6

Chadwick's

There’s no better place to enjoy some delicious food than the cozy booths of this popular Annex brunch spot. Ranchero-style eggs ($13) here means two fried eggs, guacamole, salad, cotija cheese and your choice between tortillas or toast.

The Senator
7

The Senator

As the city’s oldest restaurant, this diner by YDS Square actually serves up huevos rancheros that, albeit pricey, are worth phoning home about. This very hearty dish ($18) comes decked out with two eggs, any style, roasted tomato salsa, guacamole, chorizo, cotija cheese, tortillas, and baked cornbread.

Beast Restaurant
8

Beast Restaurant

It’s only available on weekends, which is good, because any meal at this hidden brunch spot on Tecumseth is sure to knock you out for a much-needed nap. Their ranch-style eggs ($17) come with chorizo, re-fried beans, sheep’s milk feta, and crispy corn tortillas.

The Good Fork
9

The Good Fork

All-day breakfast at this Bloor West Village restaurant entails very fancy, very unique Turkish twists on brunch classics. Nigella seeds in the guac give these huevos rancheros ($15) some interesting flavour. Tostadas add crunch, while roasted poblano sauce provides creamy deliciousness.



