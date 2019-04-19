The Best Huevos Rancheros in Toronto
The best huevos rancheros in Toronto are an essential part of a Mexican-style morning pick-me-up. Fried eggs never tasted so good with beans, avocado, some kind of carb (probably tortillas, preferably crispy). Don't forget the holy trinity of sauces: sour cream, red salsa, and some hot sauce, if you can handle the heat.
Here are the best huevos rancheros in Toronto.
As the city’s oldest restaurant, this diner by YDS Square actually serves up huevos rancheros that, albeit pricey, are worth phoning home about. This very hearty dish ($18) comes decked out with two eggs, any style, roasted tomato salsa, guacamole, chorizo, cotija cheese, tortillas, and baked cornbread.
All-day breakfast at this Bloor West Village restaurant entails very fancy, very unique Turkish twists on brunch classics. Nigella seeds in the guac give these huevos rancheros ($15) some interesting flavour. Tostadas add crunch, while roasted poblano sauce provides creamy deliciousness.
Jesse Milns of Easy, Dying in Dior of The Ace, The Chadwick, @life_withdonna of The Senator, @torsnackqueen of Beast, @pancakess.jpg of The Good Fork
Join the conversation Load comments