The Best Eggs Benedict in Toronto
The best Eggs Benedict in Toronto combine the best elements of an epic breakfast in a variety of ways, but the building blocks are always there: a sturdy base, savoury toppings, perfectly poached egg, and a silken layer of sauce. These are the places to get your yolk porn on.
Here are the best Eggs Benedict in Toronto.
Your Eggs Benedict can get as wild as your imagination at this East Danforth diner where you can build your own. Choose from bases like polenta patties, bitter greens, or spicy beef patties, and top them with artichoke, goat cheese, turkey bacon or zucchini, and top it off with hollandaises like maple espresso or cajun.
Jesse Milns at Dirty Food
