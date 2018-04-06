Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Eggs Benedict Toronto

The Best Eggs Benedict in Toronto

The best Eggs Benedict in Toronto combine the best elements of an epic breakfast in a variety of ways, but the building blocks are always there: a sturdy base, savoury toppings, perfectly poached egg, and a silken layer of sauce. These are the places to get your yolk porn on.

Here are the best Eggs Benedict in Toronto.

Dirty Food
1

Dirty Food

The bennies at this Junction brunch spot are no ordinary peameal and English muffin. Instead, expect to find poached eggs topping shrimp cakes or beet cakes and house-smoked trout.

Lady Marmalade
2

Lady Marmalade

The mango salsa, cheddar and bacon benny at this Leslieville breakfast standby is an all-time favourite.

Emma's Country Kitchen
3

Emma's Country Kitchen

Homestyle breakfasts are the specialty of this St. Clair West cafe, and the Eggs Benedict here are exemplary of that with thick slabs of ham, smothered in hollandaise and accompanied by potatoes and fruit.

Le Petit Dejeuner
4

Le Petit Dejeuner

The classic Eggs Benny, Eggs Florentine (with spinach), Eggs Benjamin (with smoked salmon), Eggs Veronique (bell peppers and onions) or Eggs AAA Sterling (with ribeye steak) are all available at this Belgian-Canadian diner on King East.

Farmhouse Tavern
5

Farmhouse Tavern

Check the ever-changing chalkboard menu for options like kale, bacon or gravlax bennies at this locally-focused Junction Triangle restaurant.

Hollandaise Diner
6

Hollandaise Diner

Your Eggs Benedict can get as wild as your imagination at this East Danforth diner where you can build your own. Choose from bases like polenta patties, bitter greens, or spicy beef patties, and top them with artichoke, goat cheese, turkey bacon or zucchini, and top it off with hollandaises like maple espresso or cajun.

The Federal Reserve
7

The Federal Reserve

At this Dundas West joint famed for its breakfasts you'll find a creative twist on their Eggs Benedict with bacon, substituting tarragon mushroom cream for hollandaise.

Early Bird Espresso
8

Early Bird Espresso

Instagram-worthy bennies that are almost too beautiful to eat come on potato latkes with avocado and a bright fuschia beet-infused hollandaise at this Queen West espresso bar.

Lisa Marie
9

Lisa Marie

If you don’t know what a bacon explosion is, it's bacon wrapped around spicy pork sausage and crumbled bacon, and it comes between brioche and spicy hollandaise on the benny at this Queen West favourite.

