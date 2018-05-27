Best of Toronto
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
farmers market toronto

The Best Farmers' Markets in Toronto

The best farmers' markets in Toronto make it easy for you to stock up on fresh produce, organic meat, artisanal prepared foods and a slew of scratch-made baked goods. These bustling marketplaces set up shop throughout the week, making it easy for you to get out and support local producers.

Here are the best farmers' markets in Toronto.

Dufferin Grove Farmers' Market

This farmers' market also runs year round and aims to give the nearby community access to organic fruits and veggies. It's open on Thursday afternoons and evenings from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. — could there be a better place to pick up dinner?

St. Lawrence Market Saturdays

The St. Lawrence Market gets super busy on Saturday mornings when farmers sell fresh produce inside the white tent just south of the main market, but the market itself is open from 5 a.m. till 3 p.m. There are all sorts of vendors here selling local cheese, fruit, vegetables, baked goods and flowers.

Leslieville Farmers' Market

This popular market takes over Jonathan Ashbridge Park every Sunday from May to October, from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. Head to this east side neighbourhood to shop outdoors for fresh produce, meat, dairy and other artisanal products. There's also always hot items like tacos, waffles and Caribbean breakfast sandwiches, along with live music.

Evergreen Brick Works

It's always a good idea to head to the Brick Works, but one of the best times to visit is on Saturday for the weekly farmers' market from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There are always vendors selling delicious hot food, bread, fruit and vegetables and sometimes, there's craft beer on tap too.

The Stop's Farmers' Market at Artscape Wychwood Barns

While many farmers' markets close up shop in the cooler months, this one at Wychwood Barns runs all year round Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There's a huge roster of vendors selling everything from produce to pickles and freshly baked bread.

Junction Farmers' Market

This market in the Junction runs from May until early November on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with produce, meat and dairy, you can find prepared food and wine, if you're looking to whip up a boozy weekend brunch.

Sorauren Farmers' Market

Started by the West End Food Co-op, this weekly market on Mondays from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. in the city's west side gives the neighbourhood access to fresh produce and other yummy prepared foods.

best farmers market toronto

Take advantage of all of the fresh and yummy fruits and veg on offer at the East Lynn Farmers' Market. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

East Lynn Farmers' Market

If you're looking for a farmers' market on Toronto's east side, look no further than this one on Danforth East that happens on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m to stock your pantry, fridge and belly for the weekend.

Metro Hall Farmers' Market

Those who work in the Entertainment District get a new lunch place on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is also a great place to stock up on healthy snacks to keep you from singing the desk job blues.

Davisville Village Farmers' Market

This small market in June Rowlands Park — open on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. — supplies the Yonge & Davisville neighbourhood, and surrounding neighbourhoods, with super fresh produce and prepared food. They've also got musical performances and, sometimes, a free fitness classes to take advantage of.

Lead photo by

Honey Agarwal. With files from Amy Grief.

