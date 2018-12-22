Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
glasses toronto

The Best Eyeglasses in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best eyeglasses in Toronto keep your eyesight sharp and your eyewear game even sharper. From affordable shops to purveyors of luxury glasses, you’ll find frames of all shapes and sizes to fit your face shape and your budget.

Here are where to find the best eyeglasses in Toronto.

Warby Parker Toronto
1

Warby Parker Toronto

Shop a wide variety of classic styles for cheap at inexpensive prices. You’ll find tons of frames at locations on West Queen West and Yorkdale that cost well below average, starting at around $150.

Spectacle
2

Spectacle

This store has been providing designer and vintage spectacles for over a decade. With locations on Lawrence, West Queen West and the Distillery District, they’ve provided frames for celebs like Rachel McAdams and Pharrell.

Ollie Quinn
3

Ollie Quinn

This Seattle-based company now has four stores around the city selling an assortment of hip and affordable frames. They have cool and casual styles for men and women; find them on Queen West, Leslieville, Ossington, and at Yonge and Eg.

BonLook
4

BonLook

Yet another hot value brand to hit the spectacle scene, this company from Montreal has stores at nearly every major mall in the city. Their prices are clear cut: $145 for thin lenses, with costs capping at $395 for fancy rimless frames with anti-fatigue lenses.

Opticianado
5

Opticianado

Vintage frames are what’s hot at this store in the Junction. You’re sure to find something super rare from their collection of deadstock, never-been-worn specs. The store carries contemporary styles too.

Optic Zone
6

Optic Zone

This tiny store near King and Jarvis has a reputation for helping customers find the ultimate frame for their face. If you’re the finicky type, Joe Singh and his team are sure to set you up with a pair of glasses that feel like they were made just for you.

Squint Eyewear
7

Squint Eyewear

Amassing brands from all over the world, this store offers a curated mix of international frames for the discerning types. Find names like Barton Perreira, Cartier, and Chrome Hearts at Squint’s locations at Yonge and Eglinton, and inside Bayview Village.

Eye Studio
8

Eye Studio

This Mount Pleasant frames store has an intimate feel, which is good if you’re looking for one-on-one service with glasses pro Dennis Lim. And while it may be small, don’t underestimate its stock: Eye Studio carries a good collection of high-quality frames.

Glass Monocle
9

Glass Monocle

Head to the Annex for an unmatched spectacle purchasing experience. While prices are definitely up there, there's a great selection of bold eyewear and high-end glasses, plus the pro salespeople will be more than happy to help you out.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Warby Parker, Spectacle, Ollie Quinn@andyroojohn of BonLook, @coagulatedinternational of Opticianado, Optic Zone, Squint Eyewear, Eye Studio, Glass Monocle

The Best Eyeglasses in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Eyeglasses in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Jewellery Stores in Toronto

The Best Sunglasses in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Eyeglasses in Toronto

The Best Late Night Falafel and Shawarma in Toronto

The Best Greek Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Jerk Chicken in Toronto

The Best Consignment Stores in Toronto

The Best Places to Buy Unique Gifts in Toronto

The Best Late Night Poutine in Toronto

The Best Soup in Toronto