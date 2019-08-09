The Best Empanadas in Toronto
The best empanadas in Toronto are delicious baked pockets whose roots trace back to Spain, but are best known as the staple food found all over Latin America, and in the Philippines too. Everyone has their own style of empanada-making, but you can pretty much guarantee they’ll be filled with meats, veggies, and even the occasional gooey cheese.
Here are the best empanadas in Toronto.
Hector Vasquez of Colombian Street Food, @kiin_yu of Jumbo Empanadas, Official Port Union of Port Union Bakery, Marjo Bakery
