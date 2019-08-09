Best of Toronto
Empanadas Toronto

The Best Empanadas in Toronto

The best empanadas in Toronto are delicious baked pockets whose roots trace back to Spain, but are best known as the staple food found all over Latin America, and in the Philippines too. Everyone has their own style of empanada-making, but you can pretty much guarantee they’ll be filled with meats, veggies, and even the occasional gooey cheese.

Here are the best empanadas in Toronto.

Jumbo Empanadas
1

Jumbo Empanadas

This Chilean spot has been a Kensington staple for over 25 years. Owner Irene Morales’ cheese empanada is a gooey, hulking treat, but the beef ones are tasty too. If you just want a little snack, there are miniature versions, and don’t forget to try the housemade hot sauce.

The Empanada Company
2

The Empanada Company

It’s a mix of traditional and contemporary empanadas at this Etobicoke bakery. You’ll find classic beef and seafood options alongside more unique types stuffed with curry coconut chicken, deboned buffalo chicken wings or bacon, gouda, and green apple.

Port Union Bakery
3

Port Union Bakery

Head to this essential Filipino bakery in Scarborough for chicken and pork empanadas, priced at just $1 each. They also have a pineapple version that’s just 50 cents a pop; with dozens and half-dozens available.

Super Bakers
4

Super Bakers

Flaky and a tiny bit sweet: the empanadas from this Filipino family affair are totally addictive. It’s either chicken or pork, with some potatoes, peas, and carrots inside. Find them in a low-key strip mall on the Queensway.

Colombian Street Food
5

Colombian Street Food

The cricket queen Cookie Martinez has been baking up delicious Colombian eats for years, but mostly from her tiny shipping container space at Market 707. Now that she has her own shop in Junction Triangle, she fries up endless amounts of her unreal corn flour empanadas.

Don Latte Cafe
6

Don Latte Cafe

Formerly its own space, this Peruvian spot now shares a store with Choco Churros, meaning a visit here is twice the fun. The empanada recipe here has been refined over the years, culminating in a perfectly moist creation filled with beef or even lomo saltado.

La Rosa Chilena
7

La Rosa Chilena

This grocery store-meets-bakery on Wilson may be itty-bitty, but they really know how to bake up a storm. Squeeze through the aisles to order their rectangular pockets filled with meat, egg, and a hint of olive.

Ama Always
8

Ama Always

This dine-in restaurant on West Queen West specializes in Argentinian eats, which means your order of empanadas will be topped with the quintessential sauce — chimichurri. Of course, you can’t order them individually (this is a classy affair) so you’ll have spend a little more.

MarJo Bakery
9

MarJo Bakery

Head to Victoria Park to this family business, where you’ll find a whole array of Latin American treats, not just those from Uruguay, where the owners are from. Here, empanadas are made in-house and filled with chicken, beef, and a mix of spinach and ricotta.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Colombian Street Food, @kiin_yu of Jumbo Empanadas, Official Port Union of Port Union Bakery, Marjo Bakery

